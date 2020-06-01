There were no fires set here, no highways blocked, no buildings spray-painted or looted.
As a week of unrest over police brutality has escalated in cities across the U.S., Waco residents angered by the death of George Floyd, and other unarmed black suspects, have resorted to peaceable and orderly demonstrations.
But that doesn’t mean protesters here are any less serious about the need for reform, protest organizers and civil rights leaders said Monday.
In interviews, leaders voiced anguish about the cruelty of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, frustration over the lack of police accountability and fear for their own safety as African-Americans. Some called for more measures locally to build trust with police, such as hiring a black police chief.
De’Vian Woodson, 21, of Hewitt, helped organize a protest Sunday afternoon that brought a racially diverse crowd of about 450 to the Suspension Bridge, and he said another rally is planned there this Saturday at 4 p.m.
“It wasn’t just about George Floyd, but about all the wrongful deaths of people at the hands of police,” Woodson said. “We are talking about Hispanic people, white people, black people and everything about police brutality to start talking about this to let our voices be heard.”
McLennan County Precinct 2 County Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller, who spoke at Sunday’s protest, said in an interview that the Floyd case is an “opportunity to shift the narrative and have a conversation about positive changes that we need to bring to our communities.”
“Waco is not immune from any of this, from profiling or injustice, but we’ve been dancing around powder-keg issues off and on throughout time,” Chisolm-Miller said.
District 1 Waco Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said although she did not attend the protest, she told Woodson that she supported his efforts in bringing awareness to the city.
“We were incredibly proud of our community and I celebrate, encourage and advocate for those who use their voices in that way,” Barefield said. “I spoke with De’vian and told him we supported him, but I also encouraged him to think about what his steps would be for tomorrow because once this march is over, how can we continue to engage and make changes they want to see in their community.”
Peaches Henry, president of the Waco NAACP, said she’s proud of the way Waco’s young adults have handled the “peaceful but pointed” protests.
Henry said the unrest in other cities across the U.S. is rapidly evolving and sometimes difficult to explain.
“But as we watch people protest in the way they are protesting, we must look beyond that to understand the deep hurt, frustration and anger that people are experiencing,” she said, adding that black people’s concerns have been too long ignored.
“People have been screaming at the top of their lungs, but nothing has changed,” she said.
Henry said the George Floyd case was only the latest in a litany of unjustifiable deaths of black Americans at the hands of police in the last five years. But this death, caught on video, was especially disquieting because of the callous expression of the officer as he dug his knee into the handcuffed man’s neck, and the reactions of Floyd himself.
“To hear that man wail for his mother was so deeply disturbing,” Henry said. “Whether or not you are a black mother, you can respond to the call of a child for his mother in all desperation. That call should have touched every mother’s heart.”
Henry has been part of review committees for police chief candidates, and she said she has been supportive of chiefs that have been hired in recent years. But now that the search is on for a replacement for Chief Ryan Holt, she said this is a chance to gain trust with the black community.
“I would advocate strongly for Waco and other municipalities to hire a person of color as police chief,” she said. “That sends a strong message. We need to work to recruit more people of color in the lower ranks so they can work up through the ranks and become leaders. We should develop a citizens review board. We need to work to dismantle that thin blue line of police officers supporting each other in wrongdoing.”
Holt, who has been promoted to Assistant City Manager, said the police department remains open to dialogue with the community about racial issues.
“The Waco Police Department has a long history of supporting the rights of our community to protest and speak out about important issues affecting those we serve,” he said. “We feel the ability to have civil discourse about difficult issues is absolutely necessary as we all work together to make Waco a better place.”
Stan Mason, an African-American who retired last year after serving 25 years as a Waco police officer, said an emphasis on community policing is key to improving relationships with police.
Mason helped establish the department’s community policing initiatives and helped improve relations between the city and its citizens in a time when crime rates were escalating in Waco.
“I love the profession and the job,” Mason said. “But the profession of policing has historically been resistant to change. They do not like change. When you are called a hero just because you put on a gun and go to work, you have to live up to that title. It is easy to develop a superiority complex.”
Baylor University Professor Mia Moody-Ramirez, who heads the university’s journalism, public relations and new media department, was among the impromptu speakers at Saturday’s protest. She is also writing a scholarly article about recent civil unrest over the shooting of black Americans.
She said police brutality remains rampant in America despite years of protest and criticism, and people are frustrated.
“I think the protests are a step in the right direction but we need other things in place,” she said. “We need training for police officers so they’re not afraid when they see a black man or woman and are not so quick to shoot them.”
Moody-Ramirez, who is black, said the issue is personal for her.
“I have sons ages 15 and 17, and a 27-year-old daughter,” she said. “I particularly worry about my 17-year-old son who has his driver's license now. Every time before he goes out I have to talk to him. I have to tell him to be careful, that if you’re pulled over you have to be mannerly, to be careful where you go.
“I get nervous every time. I shouldn’t have to feel that way, but that’s how I feel as a mother of African-Americans.”
