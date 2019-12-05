Frank B. Patterson III, emergency and risk management coordinator for McLennan Community College, graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland, after he completed the full curriculum that supports the advancement of the emergency management profession at strategic policy and executive leadership levels.
Patterson completed four resident courses in the executive academy. The executive academy instills emergency management leaders with a deeper understanding of contemporary and emerging emergency management issues, debates and public policy, and
also provides insights, theories, tools and resources that enable decision-makers to think and act more strategically in all types of disasters.
The executive academy provides the opportunity to work collaboratively, share smart practices, and participate in exercises with other senior leaders facing similar challenges. It’s the final phase of FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.