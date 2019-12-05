Frank Patterson FEMA recognition

Frank B. Patterson III (right) is congratulated by Dr. Daniel Kaniewski, who is serving dual roles as acting deputy administrator and the deputy administrator for resilience with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

 FEMA photo — Shane Gibbon

Frank B. Patterson III, emergency and risk management coordinator for McLennan Community College, graduated from FEMA’s National Emergency Management Executive Academy at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland, after he completed the full curriculum that supports the advancement of the emergency management profession at strategic policy and executive leadership levels.

Patterson completed four resident courses in the executive academy. The executive academy instills emergency management leaders with a deeper understanding of contemporary and emerging emergency management issues, debates and public policy, and

also provides insights, theories, tools and resources that enable decision-makers to think and act more strategically in all types of disasters.

The executive academy provides the opportunity to work collaboratively, share smart practices, and participate in exercises with other senior leaders facing similar challenges. It’s the final phase of FEMA’s Emergency Management Professional Program.

