A passenger killed Friday by a flying metal piece from a highway sign on Interstate 35 has been identified, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
Rodolfo Guerra, 55, of Mansfield was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS Troopers responded to a crash around 10:20 a.m. Friday on southbound I-35 near mile marker 338 north of Waco.
The driver of an SUV that was attempting to merge struck a construction sign, knocking it into the roadway. A pickup truck drove over the sign, and a metal piece flew up and pierced the windshield of the Ford passenger car in which Guerra was riding, DPS officials said.
