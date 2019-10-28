A passenger killed Friday by a flying metal piece from a highway sign on Interstate 35 has been identified, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday.

Rodolfo Guerra, 55, of Mansfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS Troopers responded to a crash around 10:20 a.m. Friday on southbound I-35 near mile marker 338 north of Waco.

The driver of an SUV that was attempting to merge struck a construction sign, knocking it into the roadway. A pickup truck drove over the sign, and a metal piece flew up and pierced the windshield of the Ford passenger car in which Guerra was riding, DPS officials said.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

J.B. Smith is the the Tribune-Herald managing editor. A native of Sulphur Springs, he attended Southwestern University and joined the Tribune-Herald in 1997. He and his wife, Bethany, live in Waco and have two children.

Recommended for you

Load comments