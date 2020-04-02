Liz Keitt Sunderman, of Mansfield, grew up in Waco, where her mother, Mary Beth Keitt, lived until her death March 22. Because of distancing requirements, only seven people attended funeral services, including the funeral director and pastor.
My mother was a resident at a local nursing home, which went on lockdown about two weeks before she died. I last saw her about three days before the lockdown started. I was not with her when she died, and I was not allowed to see her in the two weeks prior to her death.
Due to her condition, we were not able to communicate with her by phone or other means. My brother last saw her in February when he brought his oldest son, 6, to visit. While my mother died from another condition, the coronavirus impacted her last days on Earth in preventing family visits and altering the funeral arrangements. We were not able to honor her wishes as written, but we did the best we could under the circumstances. The hardest part is not gathering with our friends and family, and not knowing when we will be able to do so.
Martha Teague, a retired insurance employee in West Waco, lost her husband, Randy Teague, on March 21. While at home last Sunday evening, she and her son, Ben Adams, witnessed a surprise tribute to her husband.
The Boy Scouts wanted to do something for Randy as a memorial as he was such a big Scouter for nearly 70 years, counting when he was a boy, and loved working with them. Our Scout Troop 308 gathered in the parking lot of our church, First United Methodist, which sponsors the troop. Randy's and my Sunday School class as well as others proceeded to my home. It was the most beautiful parade Ben and I had ever seen. Everyone was in their cars and some had signs saying, "Love you Martha and Ben," and other messages. It was a 15-minute parade. Ben and I want to thank Deborah at the Scout Shop, Dr. Eddie Morrison, the scoutmaster, and Dave Knight, who worked with the troop for putting this together. God is good!
Beth Phillips is a secretary to counselors and 504 coordinators in Midway ISD, and is now working from home.
Spring Break had come to an end when word came from my employer that we were not returning to school for two weeks. The stunning announcement was soon followed up with information and potential timetables on the coming pandemic. The impressive response by our leaders in our school district has my utmost respect. Already it was apparent our normal was changing and yet, adjusting and providing a stable plan helped process the changes we had no idea were headed our way.
All levels of employees were given assignments, we learned who were considered essential workers (that heretofore may have been taken for granted), and we are experiencing in our community true community. We all are in this together! I applaud the quick responsiveness of our superintendent, school board, and all the decision-makers. It is evident to me we are better off than we could have been, had they delayed their thinking-about-it for one week!
I live within walking distance of the H-E-B so grocery walks have also become my new normal. My husband and I can only buy what we can carry. It’s a good, new way! Also, we have become the enforcer for my 92-year-young mother, who lives one block away and must be reminded she is in the “vulnerable” category!
