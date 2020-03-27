Editor’s note: We are soliciting short entries (250 words or so) from readers about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting daily life in Central Texas, in ways big and small. Drop us a line at jbsmith@wacotrib.com and let us know what you’re doing and seeing around town during this uncertain time, and we’ll continue our chronicles. Please leave a phone number so we can call back with questions.
Kerri P. Bond is a single mom now staying home with a 5-year-old and twin 3-year-olds. She's also a full-time doctorate student and part-time graduate apprentice in Baylor's higher education and leadership department.
We were in Virginia for spring break when it all started to get serious and have been practicing social isolation since we got home on March 14. While my boys’ daycare is still open, they have been out since we left for Virginia. All three of my kids are home with me while I try to juggle virtual classes, readings, assignments, and research, plus staff meetings and work assignments with varying degrees of urgency.
I am trying desperately to create a sense of normalcy for the sake of my kids. I intentionally limit the amount of news I expose them to and try to keep their schedules as close to normal as possible. We take walks twice a day, we do living room yoga, we read tons of books, and they get more screen time than I ever thought possible. At this point, we only venture out for curbside grocery pick up every other week or so.
I am thankful to have a job that has nearly seamlessly transitioned to a virtual environment. My kids have made cameos during classes and staff meetings this week and I’m thankful for professors and supervisors who recognize the reality of trying to live my three roles simultaneously at home. If there is a silver lining to all of this, it is the unexpected time at home with my kids.
Jaja Chen and her husband, Devin, own Waco Cha, a local boba tea company. They were about to make the leap last week from a food truck to a storefront at 1001 Franklin Ave. when local orders banned indoor food service.
Since then, we continue operating our mobile tea truck in front of Milo All Day. We are doing the best we can to continue leading our team forward while maintaining CDC guidelines and shifting to online ordering systems. Thankfully, we always did to-go orders so that wasn't new. We've lost about 30% anticipated revenue due to event and catering cancellations and gathering limitations. Despite this, I'm incredibly proud of my Waco Cha team for their adaptability throughout this time. Team members have willingly given up work hours to give to others in greater need and have continued working hard to serve our community boba tea.
We are contemplating applying for grants and/or the SBA loan to continue to try to recoup revenue we have lost as a result of the economic impacts of COVID-19. And we are thinking of creative ways to continue engaging fans via Instagram. It's been a hard two weeks with many business friends having to close their businesses and not knowing the future of their business dreams. I know things won't ever go back to "normal" but we are trusting God as we try to continue push forward to see what the future brings day by day.
