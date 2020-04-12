Editor’s note: We are soliciting short entries (250 words or so) and photos from readers about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting daily life in Central Texas, in ways big and small. Drop us a line at news@wacotrib.com and let us know what you’re doing and seeing around town during this uncertain time, and we’ll continue our chronicles. Please leave a phone number so we can call back with questions.
Melody Terrell is the Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 308 for girls, which launched in 2018.
“Are you prepared?” “We are prepared.”
“What will you do? “We will do our best.”
This is the conclusion of our Scouts BSA troop meeting Tuesday nights at First Methodist, Waco, followed by a prayer. Even now, after three virtual meetings while sheltering in place at our homes, we continue this tradition as we remind ourselves that we will be prepared as best we can and that we will do our best.
Lately our best has involved virtual meetings and brainstorming ways to continue gathering, learning new skills, and providing service to others. Some have picked up litter on family walks and helped neighbors. We settled on a critical need last week which challenges us while distracting us from our isolation. We are learning to sew. The community needs masks and we have time on our hands.
Cruising Facebook brought up posts requesting sewn face masks for a medical clinic, followed by posts from a local group of seamstresses organizing to meet this need. I have a sewing room with fabric and tools, but little time to sew before this tragedy. I began to sew a week ago, then shared the idea with the troop. Old sewing machines were called into service and teen-age girls began to sew with their mothers. We show our work at meetings and encourage each other. When this is over, a year or a lifetime from now, these young women will remember learning to sew with someone they love, helping the community, and doing their best in a difficult time.
Darlene Schoenrock, general manager at Ninfa’s, has been separated from her grandmother, Becky Aldridge, during the pandemic.
My grandmother is 94 and was very independent her entire life in spite of having a partial first-grade education. She taught herself to read and do math and was very good at it. She was divorced with four children.
In recent years Alzheimer’s has robbed her memory. She recently was found in a ditch near her home. We don’t know how she ended up there, but due to injuries and safety we had her transferred to a nursing home. That very day, the nursing home put restrictions on visitors. Some residents are able to Skype and talk in the phone, but she is largely nonverbal so that is not an option.
She ended up out of her home for the first time in her life and we cannot visit or talk to her. The nursing staff is doing all they can to talk to her about us and to show her our pictures, but that’s it for now. I pray I can see her before she dies. I take comfort knowing the nursing staff is amazing at the Atrium in Bellmead.
Steve Boggess is a production manager at RAM Aircraft at Waco Regional Airport. He and his wife have two daughters, both nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 response.
My daughter, who is 30 and just recovering from breast cancer, is an ER nurse in Dallas area, actually treating COVID-19 patients. My son, 24, is an ICU nurse in the Waco area. My daughter-in-law is a neonatal nurse in the Waco area. We have simply stopped seeing them for who knows how long. I pray their health holds out to help others survive while surviving themselves to leave a legacy of greatness on this earth.
