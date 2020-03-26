Editor's note: We are soliciting short entries (250 words or so) from readers about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting daily life in Central Texas, in ways big and small. Drop us a line at jbsmith@wacotrib.com and let us know what you're doing and seeing around town during this uncertain time, and we'll continue our chronicles. Please leave a phone number so we can call back with questions.
Dustin Mantz is a Waco pest exterminator. He and his wife, Meghan, have six children, including a baby.
I find myself in a strange situation. For the last decade, I've been the sole provider for my wife and 6 children, while she home-schools. Thankfully, we've been deemed an essential business by the federal government, but that doesn't mean that business is doing well.
Our budget is tight, but now it's even tighter. I've asked that my wife stay home as much as possible since our youngest has severe respiratory issues. But, through work, I place myself in a position of high-risk possibility every day.
Business has slowed down dramatically. We're at the beginning of termite swarm season, and my phone should be non-stop. But I've only received a few for the last few weeks. We're slowly stocking up the pantry and fridge bit by bit as the stores are able to get more inventory in, but the kids have food and that's what matters.
I've substantially stepped up protocols for personal safety during work, including a single N95 mask during all customer interactions, gloves on during all inspections. No interior services, period. All of my customers seemed to be understanding about the entire situation and are extremely thankful that we still go above and beyond to get the job done while keeping everyone safe.
My stress levels have gone through the roof, however. It's a constant mental barrage of whether I'll bring home the virus despite my precautions. I'm always worried that the next call I receive will be the one telling me that we're closing our doors. I have zero faith that the federal government will step in to help, and even if or when they do, it'll be too little too late. We talk about wanting to save the economy, but there won't be an economy left if we continue to act as if this pandemic isn't as serious as the experts tell us it is.
The only thing I can find solace is the writings of Marcus Aurelius, and wonder how he handled the plagues sweeping across the Roman Empire during his reign.
Kelly McDonald of Lorena is married to a doctor, and two of her college-age children are at home with her, taking online classes.
Macy, age 24, is home from the University of North Texas and didn't have any reason to think she was exposed. But our daughter, Piper, 19 goes to college in Limerick, Ireland.
We had to act fast to get her back to the USA before all Ireland airports closed. Unfortunately, she was delayed in New York for 14 hours at JFK airport and eventually had to take a shuttle to a hotel. She may have been exposed on her international flight, and New York is so contaminated. We were thankfully able to get her home on March 18. That night, my husband and I slept soundly. In the 14-day period that began then, the girls and I are self-sheltering at home, and being extra diligent with Piper being so high-risk.
One of our sons lives and works in Conroe, but of our seven children, the four oldest children and eight grandchildren live in the Waco area. We are keeping distance from them until it's safer. My husband, Andrew, is a Waco physician and needs to work to help our community, but when he isn't working he is taking precautions seriously and staying home.
A silver lining is that for the next couple of weeks we get to spend time with our girls! They are taking college classes online, and we're enjoying cooking, singing & dancing, and watching pandemic movies like "Outbreak" and "Contagion". We also pulled out the board games for more family fun. We're doing all we can to stay safe and help keep our community safe as well.
Howard Rolf taught math at Baylor University for 35 years until his retirement in 1998. He lives in Waco, and his nearest children are in Austin.
I am a 91-year-old male who lives alone. With strong advice of doctors I am self-isolated for the duration. This means no visitors and no leaving home except to pick up groceries at curbside pickup.
My two sons-in-law are doctors. They say, "You're at the upper age of the most vulnerable group, so you need to be very, very careful."
I have some good books to keep me company, I am catching up on some woodworking projects, and spring is inviting me to get busy with the mower. My good neighbor stands ready to run errands and to leave needed items at my front door. I am blessed.
