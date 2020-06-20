Visitors to Cameron Park Zoo know river otters are among the most playful critters on Earth, seemingly content to spend their days sliding down banks, wrestling with each other at the water’s edge, often coming face-to-face with zoo visitors.
But it may be a surprise to many of those visitors to know otters are thriving in the wild within a few miles of the zoo, carrying on their antics out of the view of humans.
Otter experts say the sleek aquatic animals are gradually expanding their range westward from East Texas, with numerous sightings reported recently in McLennan County.
This month, a family of otters at the Lake Waco Wetlands has been getting some public attention, thanks to photos posted online by Lake Waco Park Ranger Mike Champagne and veteran local wildlife photographer Brian Boyd.
The two discovered the otters June 4 at a pond at the back of the constructed wetlands, which the city built almost two decades ago to create wildlife habitat and purify water entering Lake Waco.
Champagne, who works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said he had heard reports of otters around Lake Waco but had never seen one in his six years at Lake Waco. He said Lake Waco Wetlands Coordinator Nora Schell gave him the tip to look for the otters, and he invited Boyd to join him.
Schell said otters have been spotted for years at the wetlands, but the new photos have caused an uptick of visitors to the wetlands. Boyd recently took a group of 33 people on a hike to look for the otters, among other sights at the wetlands.
Boyd’s photos can be viewed at www.brianboydphoto.com.
River otters, or Lontra canadensis, historically have ranged widely through Texas but in recent times have been limited to the eastern quarter of the state, according to “Mammals of Texas Online Edition” a publication of Texas Tech University. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department does not officially track the range of otters since they are not endangered or threatened.
But Jonah Evans, state mammalogist with the department, said otters have been spreading westward in recent years as the population has increased with the decline of the fur trade. He said McLennan County is in a “transition area” where otter populations are growing.
Evans said the iNaturalist app, which allows users to document sightings of various species, shows isolated reports of otters as far west as Abilene, a sighting that was confirmed by Texas Parks and Wildlife officials. He himself reported to the iNaturalist system an otter sighting at an old ranch in Boerne, in the western Hill Country.
“Clearly, there are lots of populations that are not known about,” he said. “The population is likely slowly increasing. In order to drive the westward expansion, they have to reach a certain population density.”
Otters prefer clear water, especially in water bodies with lots of logs and fish, according “Mammals of Texas.” They eat fish, mollusks, amphibians, reptiles, invertebrates, birds, mammals, aquatic plants and crustaceans, especially crawfish, according to the online book. They often take over beaver dams or burrow into riverbanks for their dens.
Manda Butler, general curator for Cameron Park Zoo, has worked with otters since about 15 years ago, when the Brazos River Country exhibit was established with an elaborate otter den and children’s slide.
“It’s a very, very popular exhibit,” Butler said. “They’re a very gregarious species that love interacting with the public.”
She said otters have been spotted along South Third Street southeast of Waco and in Falls County.
Two of the three zoo otters came from the wild. A game warden brought in Gulliver, a juvenile male who was becoming a bit of nuisance around Fairfield, getting into fishermen’s boats. Percy was an infant when his mother was killed by a car. Butler hand-reared him, teaching him how to swim.
“He picked it up very quickly,” she said.
She said the otters never seem to tire of playing with each other.
“They’ll run around and roll around, and if they find something new at the zoo, they’re very inquisitive,” she said. “That’s why the public is very engaged with them.”
