Local health officials said they are ramping up testing and tracing as McLennan County’s COVID-19 case numbers passed the 2,000 mark Tuesday.
The addition of 173 new cases raised the cumulative number to 2,044 in McLennan County, including 1,723 active cases.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials on Tuesday told the Waco City Council that the county’s rate of infections per 100,000 residents now exceeds that of the state, and cases are doubling about every week.
Director Brenda Gray said the health district plans to hire more epidemiologists and other staff to meet the growing need for contact tracing and testing. She said the district’s goal is to reach potentially infected contacts within 24 hours rather the 48 hours it typically takes now.
The Texas State Department of Health Services has been helping the district with contact tracing in recent days as case numbers have exploded.
In addition, the district will hold the first of five drive-thru testing events from July 27 to July 29, allowing 500 people per day to be tested free of charge.
The health district’s CovidWaco.com website showed that as of Monday, 23,013 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, mostly in the past month.
The positivity rate for testing has reached about 20%, a troublingly high rate, said Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the district. The high number of new cases cannot be attributed to increased testing, he said.
“Testing has increased dramatically, but not as dramatically as the number of cases,” Verner said.
Verner, an infectious disease specialist, said considering the virus’ 14-day incubation period, the surge in June likely dates back to social activity over the Memorial Day weekend.
“The permissive effect of the relaxation of restrictions, coupled with people’s desire to get out and socialize, was a big factor in how things turned out,” he said.
Statewide, a record 10,028 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 210,585. State officials also reported Tuesday that another 60 people had died of the virus in Texas, also the most reported on a single day, bringing the death toll to 2,715.
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
