Local health officials said they are ramping up testing and tracing as McLennan County’s COVID-19 case numbers passed the 2,000 mark Tuesday.
The addition of 173 new cases raised the cumulative number to 2,044 in McLennan County, including 1,723 active cases.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials on Tuesday told the Waco City Council that the county’s rate of infections per 100,000 residents now exceeds that of the state, and cases are doubling about every week.
Director Brenda Gray said the health district plans to hire more epidemiologists and other staff to meet the growing need for contact tracing and testing. She said the district’s goal is to reach potentially infected contacts within 24 hours rather the 48 hours it typically takes now.
The Texas State Department of Health Services has been helping the district with contact tracing in recent days as numbers have exploded.
In addition, the district will hold the first of five drive-thru testing events from July 27 to July 29, allowing 500 people per day to be tested free of charge.
The health district’s covidwaco.com website showed that as of Monday, 23,013 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, mostly in the past month.
The positivity rate for testing has reached about 20%, a troublingly high rate, said Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the district. The high number of new cases cannot be attributed to an increase in testing, he said.
“Testing has increased dramatically, but not as dramatically as the number of cases,” Verner said.
Verner, an infectious disease specialist, said considering the disease's 14-day incubation period, the surge in June likely dates back to social activity over the Memorial Day weekend.
"The permissive effect of the relaxation of restrictions, coupled with people's desire to get out and socialize, was a big factor in how things turned out," he said.
Statewide, a record 10,028 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 210,585. State officials also reported Tuesday that another 60 people had died of the virus in Texas, also the most reported on a single day, bringing the death toll to 2,715.
