Systemic inequity and a culture of keeping family close may be part of the reason more than half of all McLennan County residents who have tested positive for or died from COVID-19 complications are Latino, according to local officials.
Waco Latino leaders were advocating for the use of face masks and social distancing, while acknowledging the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on Latino McLennan County residents, during a virtual town hall held by the city of Waco and the Waco Family Health Center on Thursday night.
The disease has hit Waco Latinos particularly hard. More than half of the 1,292 McLennan County residents who had tested positive for the disease as of Thursday afternoon are Latino, and five of the nine people who have died locally also are Latino, according to the Waco-McLennan Public Health District. The county confirmed another 271 new cases Friday.
Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido highlighted the toll the novel coronavirus has taken on the local Latino community, with Latinos constituting 56% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, while making up 27% of the county's population, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Sabido also encouraged people to celebrate Independence Day at home with household members so that everyone can celebrate together again next year.
Family Health Center Dr. Iliana Neumann and Dr. Horacio Sosa acknowledged the Latino traditions that garner large gatherings of friends and family members, like quinceañeras and graduations, while also encouraging people to social distance and not gather in large groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Neumann said there are many reasons COVID-19 is affecting Latinos more, including the fact that many Latinos hold jobs considered essential during the stay-at-home order days and the fact that Latino cultures are centered on family.
"The reason that we're seeing such a disproportionate impact in the Latino community is multifactorial," she said. "Part of it has to do with the kinds of the jobs that most of us do. There's much more significant proportion of us doing essential work, where we're face-to-face with the public. Sometimes we feel like we are in a more vulnerable legal situation, where we don't want to lose our jobs, we don't want to make a fuss, we don't have resources to be able to stay home and take some time off without pay, and we don't have jobs that pay us for time off.
"Some of those are the structural inequalities in our system," she said.
Sosa said the Latino culture also embraces the idea of "la burbuja de familia," or a close network or bubble of family members and friends to keep close, which may harm their health right now. Neumann said many feel like celebrations for graduation or birthdays are too important to miss.
"Those are very important to us and our families, even more than going to bars or stores or getting our hair cut," Neumann said. "We are a very loving culture. We want to be with our families."
Family Health Center is federally qualified community health center with 15 locations in McLennan County. Both Neumann and Sosa work as physicians there.
Sosa emphasized the need for people to prioritize what is important to them right now, which he believes most would say is their family's health and their own health. That may involve hurting some people's feelings who still insist on gathering or simply making up a reason for not participating.
"We're asking for you to prioritize your life," he said.
South Waco Strength Founder Dominic Villa said it is difficult to urge young people to stay inside and social distance during the summer. He encouraged people to set boundaries and consider how their actions might affect the people they love, prioritizing family over fun.
"It doesn't just affect us directly," he said. "It also affects the people around us, the people that we see every day at work."
Immigration attorney Anali Looper advised people seeking citizenship or documentation to seek medical care if they believe they are sick with COVID-19. She said immigration status information is generally protected by health privacy laws and that local health officials do not seek that information anyway. Additionally, receiving treatment for COVID-19 should not affect any immigration cases currently or recently opened, Looper said.
Neumann said the disproportionate impact this disease has had on Latino communities is not singular to Waco but is seen across the country.
"This is impacting us tremendously in all sorts of ways, everybody in the community, but it is shocking how much it has affected our Latino community," she said. "And the important thing to recognize is that we are a big part of Waco, and we can't not take care of ourselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.