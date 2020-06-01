Results from testing LakeShore Village Healthcare Center residents and employees on May 29 for COVID-19 show no additional positive cases.
Figures released Monday by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District showed 252 negative tests and no positive ones, with 13 pending.
The May 29 testing was prompted by one resident's positive COVID-19 results. The test samples, administered with help from the Waco Fire Department, were delivered directly to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin, said health district spokesperson Kelly Craine.
The health district, fire department and the McLennan County Emergency Operations Center are also scheduling tests at other nursing homes and senior living centers in the county, Craine added.
Representatives of LakeShore Village and its parent company Sava Senior Care Administrative Services could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. The resident testing positive for COVID-19 was the first reported for a McLennan County nursing care facility and, under state guidelines, has been isolated within the facility.
The public health district reported Monday two new cases of COVID-19 with no hospitalizations and 10 active cases. The county's total number of cases is 120, with 106 cases recovered, four deaths and 69 people currently being monitored.
