The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Thursday reported nine new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count since reporting began in March.
McLennan County hit a cumulative total of 150 reported cases on Thursday, with 24 active cases and five in local hospitals.
The previous daily high was March 20, when eight cases were reported.
City officials also reported Thursday that an employee of Hawaiian Falls waterpark tested positive for the virus.
Other employees who had close contact with the worker will be notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days, city of Waco officials said.
The employee, who was asymptomatic, did not have close contact with visitors and was wearing protective equipment at all times, Hawaiian Falls spokesman David Alvey said.
He said the company screens all employees daily, including a temperature check.
