Jerry Moore wrapped a blue and red blanket around his shoulders Tuesday after hugging members of the Brothers for Others ministry as wind whipped through Sul Ross Park.
"I am going to be very extra warm tonight," Moore said. "I have two jackets on already, but when I stay, usually around here, it's been pretty cold."
Since losing a job at McDonald's months ago, Moore has been routinely sleeping at the park, he said. Brothers for Others gave Moore and about 16 others blankets collected at Waco Fire Department stations.
"This is our first real outing," Brothers for Others President Anthony Galgano said of the new organizaton. "The initial outreach we planned was for the first Saturday in December, and I was going to dress as Santa Claus to hand out blankets. But in the first week of November when that first cold front moved in, we partnered with Waco Street Ministry and handed out 21 blankets."
Galgano said a group of local residents established Brothers for Others about four months ago. Waco Street Ministry is affiliated with Point of Truth church in Robinson, and volunteers "offer sack lunches to the area homeless population," every Saturday morning, according to the church's website.
Galgano, who works as a mechanic with the Waco Fire Department, partnered with officials at the department and the Waco Professional Firefighters Association Local 478 at the beginning of the month to collect blankets at local fire stations, he said.
"As you can see, the need is here," Galgano said. "The city is trying to make the city as inviting as it can be, but we see homeless people as human, not subhuman. They just need a hand up, not a handout, so if we can give them a blanket and resources to help them, we are going to try to help in any way we can."
The first freeze of the season hit about two weeks ago, on Oct. 31, and temperatures have dipped the low-30s several times since. Another cold front swept through Monday and brought the low Tuesday morning to 25, a daily record for Waco, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Matt Bishop said the previous record of 26 degrees was set in 1911.
The low Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is forecast at 22, with lows in the 30s the rest of the week.
"Normal high for this time of year in Waco should be in the upper 60s, and the normal low would be in the upper 40s," Bishop said. "We were a good 20 degrees below that, but for the weekend the lows are in the 30s and the highs are in the low 60s."
With that cold spell, Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said the department was pleased to partner with faith leaders and become a designated drop-off point for community donations. He said community outreach is an important part of public service, and the department is glad to help.
"When they came to me with the idea, I was really excited and wanted to help any way I could," Tatum said. "One of my initiatives was to engage the community and for the fire department to be involved in the community, so I am very proud of the efforts being made to assist people in need."
Brothers for Others Secretary Dennis Masone said he feels Tuesday's outreach was successful. Members of the new group brainstormed about potential efforts, he said.
"We are not doing this out of obligation. We are doing this out of love," Masone said. "The Lord is blessing us big time, and we have to know that some of these people have made bad choices but we are all one paycheck away from being in a very similar situation."
The Waco Salvation Army's warming center will be open at 300 Webster Ave. any time temperatures drop below 40 degrees.
Blanket donations can be dropped off at any Waco fire station. For more information about Brothers for Others, call Anthony Galgano at 516-369-5096.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.