A bicyclist passes by the last of 28 animal-based sculptures along the Brazos River. “Mother and Child“ created by Dan D. Brooks, of Dallas, is a 4-foot-tall representation of a mother flamingo and a young flamingo chick. This sculpture was donated by Lynn Williams Klatt and family and Betsy and Clifton Robinson.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

A full list and map of the sculptures is available at www.zoo.creativewaco.org.

