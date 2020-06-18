The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews last week finished installing beams on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.
Staff photos — Jerry Larson (above) and Rod Aydelotte (right)
