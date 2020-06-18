The downtown segment of the Interstate 35 reconstruction project through Waco is beginning to take shape. Crews last week finished installing beams on the 11th-12th Street overpass and will follow suit with the Fourth-Fifth Street bridge next week. As of June 10, $150 million had been spent on the $341 million project, state officials said.

Interstate 35

Beams for the new 11th-12th Street overpass on Interstate 35 were set last week.
Interstate 35

Arches for the Interstate 35 overpass at Fourth and Fifth Streets are in place.
Interstate 35

Work continues on the Interstate 35 expansion near downtown Waco as new supports for the 11th and 12th Street bridge are set in place and old supports are removed near Fifth Street.
20200619_loc_interstate_jl5

Construction progresses on Interstate 35, seen here looking south from Forrest Street Bridge.

Staff photos — Jerry Larson (above) and Rod Aydelotte (right)

Recommended for you

Load comments