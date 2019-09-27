DEAR NEIL: When is the best time to trim brown hydrangea heads from the plants, or should I just leave them alone?
Dear Reader: This is a question with several correct answers. Personally, I’m a tidy-garden guy. I trim mine off as soon as the color fades from them.
Many people, however, use them in floral designs and they like the browned heads for that purpose, so they leave them in place for a month or two before trimming.
And some people leave them in place and let birds pluck out seeds (if any) in the winter. It’s pretty much a matter of personal preference.
My reason for trimming right after they finish blooming is because I generally like to reshape my plants and feed them to encourage new growth. That’s the time when you’d want to do that.
DEAR NEIL: I help our neighbors with their yard, and we have let their Nellie R. Stevens holly get completely out of bounds as you can see in my photo.
What can I do to salvage it? It’s beautiful, but it’s just too big.
Dear Reader: I have what I think will be a super solution. Envision how pretty a deep green, evergreen tree of small stature would be at that corner of their house. You can accomplish that in just a couple of hours!
Go at it when you’re feeling your biggest dose of patience. Start with strong lopping shears and perhaps a pruning saw. Start with the bottom-most branch, maybe on the back side, just in case you don’t like the results.
Remove that branch flush with the trunk. Pull it out of the way. Step back and see how it all looks. See if you’re going to have one or three (odd numbers look best) stems that can become the new trunks.
If so, then take the next lowest branch off and repeat the process. Do that again and again as you work your way around the tree. Come up about 40 percent of the way on the trunk. Trim off any stubs along the trunk so that all of your cuts will be flush.
Pull all of the debris out of the way so you can view the plant from all directions. Then, envision a lollipop and start trimming off ends of the remaining branches to create a naturally rounded look. Not perfectly round like a sheared poodle. Just comfortably rounded so it doesn’t look like an old-fashioned hoop skirt.
Stop before you think you’re finished and spend a couple of days looking at your plant as you consider whether you want to trim any more. I’ve done this with several big hollies at our home, and they’re turned out spectacularly.
DEAR NEIL: I do business with a company that has an oleander right by its front door. Why would they do that when the plant is poisonous?
I’m going to print out information on oleanders and warn them.
Dear Reader: It would be kind to do that. But while you’re at it, the list needs also to include these plants, because all or parts of them are also poisonous to humans: tulips, daffodils, azaleas, hollies, tomatoes (leaves), rhubarb, castor beans, oaks (acorns), Carolina jessamine, moonflower (Datura) ...
We just really need to teach our kids not to graze on our landscape plants. I know I’ve left off some of the most common ones.
Oh, poinsettias were not forgotten. I left them off intentionally. They are not poisonous. I’ll let you do that research.
DEAR NEIL: I am growing durantas and althaeas in different places in my yard. Each of them has developed crinkled leaves at the ends of its branches.
I can find no pests. Otherwise, all of the leaves look normal. What would cause that?
Dear Reader: It sounds like a glancing drift of some broad-leafed weedkiller containing 2,4-D. It can travel 100 feet, and in windy weather, a quarter-mile.
If you’re not seeing any small thrips or aphids in the tips of those branches, that would be my best guess anytime that two unrelated plants have abnormally shaped leaves given the same environmental surroundings.
DEAR NEIL: I have two young bur oaks that are growing in a ravine. Their leaves started turning brown in the summer.
A local arborist said he won’t look at a tree until it’s at least 5 years old. (I don’t understand that.)
What could be causing this? I can’t find anything. The leaves look like skeletons.
Dear Reader: You have bur oak sawflies, and the term you used is perfect. Google “Quercus macrocarpa skeletonized leaves” and it will show you images of sawfly damage caused by tiny larvae.
I have them occasionally on a couple of bur oaks in my woods at our home. I don’t worry about them, but in theory we could apply a systemic insecticide as a soil drench in late May to be taken into the tree to stop their damage.
DEAR NEIL: We planted this live oak about 12 years ago. It has thrived, but now it looks like several limbs are dying (see photo).
I found bark shavings beneath it about the same time that the brown branches appeared. What might be happening?
Dear Reader: It’s not as serious as you might fear. You have squirrels sharpening their teeth in your tree.
Their teeth, like our fingernails, just keep growing, and they have to sharpen them to keep them filed down. When they strip off the bark, it falls to the ground and the branch from that point outward turns brown and eventually falls to the ground.
Unfortunately, your next homework assignment will be to figure out a way to talk your squirrels into changing to some other means of sharpening their teeth.
