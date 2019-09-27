China Spring fire

Volunteer firefighters put out a house fire in the 300 block of Furlong Way late Thursday morning. No one was injured, but the house appears to be a complete loss, officials said.

 Melissa Dwyer photo

Neighbors are rallying around family members who lost their China Spring-area home and most of their possessions in a fire Thursday morning, said Melissa Dwyer, an extended family member who lives nearby.

The China Spring Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Furlong Way at about 11:20 a.m., in the Highland Park Estates neighborhood north of China Spring. Fire Chief Scott Needler said some residents were home at the time of the fire, but everyone managed to escape uninjured.

"When we first arrived, there were flames coming out of the northwest portion of the home," Needler said. "Heavy smoke was showing, and we had to call in mutual aid."

Volunteer firefighters from Valley Mills, Speegleville and West Shore assisted. They had the fire under control in about 30 minutes and remained on scene for another three hours to monitor hot spots, Needler said.

Dwyer said Dennisa Poling and a 24-year-old woman she provides care for, Savannah, were home at the time of the fire. Savannah is diagnosed with severe epilepsy, cerebral palsy and is legally blind, and Poling carried her from the burning home, Dwyer said. She had to flag down a passerby to call for help.

"She was able to grab a bag of Savannah's medicine, but she left her phone in the house," Dwyer said. "Luckily no one was hurt."

Six people live in the home, and the community has rallied to support them in the first days since their devastating loss, Dwyer said.

"Almost instantly, the neighborhood came together and started giving the family clothes and things they need," she said.

They are staying with other relatives while the insurance company is investigating the cause of the fire, she said.

Needler said the house appears to be a complete loss.

Dwyer started a GoFundMe account to collect donations for the family, www.gofundme.com/f/1rloskr200.

