Volunteers who track bird populations each December already know what to expect from this year’s count: Fewer species in smaller numbers.
The Central Texas Audubon Society is participating in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a national Audubon Society effort to track changes in bird populations from year to year. Chapter Vice President Annette Jones, who compiles volunteers’ data every year, said the local decline in bird populations mirrors a nationwide trend.
“When I started doing this 15 years ago, you’d have tanks and ponds and at least half of them, you’d see waterfowl,” Jones said. “Now, you just don’t see that.”
The group is focusing on counting birds in Waco this Saturday after doing a count in the Crawford area earlier this month.
According to the National Audubon Society, two-thirds of American birds are at increasing risk of extinction from global temperature rise. In 2016, the society reported that one-third of American bird species are in decline. A major study this year in the journal Science estimated that the North American bird population in the last 50 years has already declined by 3 billion, or 25%.
Chapter President Janet Wallace said the local decline in population is partially due to drought. For the last several years, the count coincided with drought conditions in McLennan County. She said shorebirds like egrets, and water fowl like ducks are the most heavily impacted.
“A lot of the ponds and tanks are dry, that’s where a lot of the waterfowl would come from,” Jones said.
McLennan County had a wet first half of 2019, followed by summer drought with less than 1 inch of rain recorded from July through September. The county is currently in “moderate” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Migration patterns change based on the availability of food and water. Raptors, birds of prey like red-shouldered and red-tailed hawks, also tend to decline during periods of drought. A lack of water means less food for rodents, which means less prey for the birds. The Crawford count logged 25 red-tailed hawks in 2018, down from 45 in 2017.
Grackles and starlings can still dominate parking lots, particularly around Texas Central Marketplace, in flocks of 30,000 or 40,000, but most birds will only show up in flocks of 300 or so.
The National Audubon Society’s bird count started in 1900, and the Central Texas chapter began participating in the ‘60s.
“There are some new faces, but it’s usually the same people,” Wallace said.
The Central Texas chapter holds two bird counts, one in the Crawford area, held last week, and another in Waco. Ideally, teams of three or four people work together to navigate their assigned area, spot birds and document how many they find. Volunteers counted 1,600 ring-billed gulls in 2008’s Crawford count, and 780 in 2018.
“We can only take so many people,” Wallace said. “You need to cover the territory, but you also need people who know how to navigate the territory and that know the birds.”
“With a lot of the habitat changing, you lose farmland that could have fed birds,” Jones said.
Wallace said most of the volunteers are birders who spend their free time doing exactly that, often in the same spots the group has staked out for the bird count. After years of experience, the volunteers have a clear idea of what to expect. They’ll canvas Cameron Park and the area surrounding Baylor University, and undoubtedly count hundreds of grackles around Richland Mall. Burrowing owls and larks hang out near Steiner Road.
“Some teams stay out for five or six hours, and some stay out for two or three,” Wallace said.
Last year, Wallace headed out with a team to the same spot she’d staked out last year. After five hours, it became clear that numbers were down from 2017. This year’s Crawford count turned up fewer individual species.
“Typically, we’d see 500 [meadowlarks] in a field,” Wallace said. “We saw 50 this year.”
Wallace said rainy weather can bring out more birds, eager to snap up bugs and worms, while cold weather can discourage them from showing themselves.
