Moody Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Alton (left) and Assistant Fire Chief Beau Massey (right) accept a check from Matthew Schlaefer, Texas A&M Forest Service regional fire coordinator.

 Texas A&M Forest Service photo

Moody Volunteer Fire Department accepted a $200,000 cost-share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

The grant was used to help purchase a 2019 brush truck.

“With a growing wildland interface, it was important to our community for us to have a truck that can be used to fight wildland fires, house fires and also serve as a rescue truck,” Moody VFD Chief Mike Alton said.

This new truck has greater safety benefits for the firefighters and is replacing a truck that was having mechanical problems, according to Alton.

Vehicle features include an 800-gallon water tank, foam capability, backup camera, scene lighting, and front bumper monitor and sprayers. The truck is also equipped with battery-powered extrication rescue tools.

Moody Volunteer Fire Department has open enrollment for anyone wishing to volunteer. Those interested may inquire by calling Moody City Hall at 254-853-2314.

Texas A&M Forest Service protects lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by the Texas Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

The program provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

