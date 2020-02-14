20200215_loc_miss_texas_jl1

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Denmon takes a selfie with Miss Texas Chandler Foreman as she visits with patients and staff at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Friday as part of Valentine’s Day festivities.
20200215_loc_miss_texas_jl2

Retired Army Alton Jones shares a laugh with with Miss Texas Chandler Foreman as she visits with patients and staff at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at part of the Valentine Day festivities.

Recommended for you

Load comments