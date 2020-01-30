Midway High School senior Adia West won second place in the statewide Lone Star Journalism Writing Contest.
The annual contest is co-sponsored by the Interscholastic League Press Conference and the Texas Press Association.
Students had to write an article that was published outside of a typical school publication like a student newspaper or yearbook. While West is a writer and art editor for the student newspaper, she is also in the independent study in journalism program where she does work outside of newspaper class.
West’s article was about Tom and Jeanie Johnson, who were recently honored as Midway ISD Distinguished Alumni. Her profile on the couple was published online by the Midway ISD Education Foundation and sent to Twin Rivers Magazine, a local publication.
Judges said her entry showcased solid reporting and writing. West received a $100 check.
Also participating in the contest were Midway seniors Jose Diaz and Ariana Perry.
