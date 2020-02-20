For Ruth Horton, family is everything, and that includes her furry family members.
"I love them with all my heart," she said. "I cannot see an animal mistreated and I'm really not a cat person, but I love them."
Horton, an 84-year-old Lacy Lakeview woman, played with her newly adopted puppy, Olivia, and her son's dog, Gremlin, outside her home Thursday. She said she helps care for several cats that were abandoned near her home, thanks to the help of Meals on Wheels and its partnership with the Animal Birth Control Clinic.
"For all the cats, Animal Birth Control (Clinic) did their job for them by getting them fixed, which was a real blessing because I couldn't afford to have any more animals," Horton said. "Meals on Wheels delivers me a hot meal every day, except for Saturday and Sunday, but they also help me with dog and cat food."
While Horton is one of 750 Meals on Wheels clients in McLennan, Falls and Hill counties who receive one hot meal daily during the week and pet food on a monthly basis, the organization's pet food supply is running low, client services director Laura Ziemer said.
Throughout the month of February, Meals on Wheels and the Animal Birth Control Clinic are hosting a campaign called Project Treasured Tails: Unleash your Love. The effort aims to collect donations of pet food and money to pay for services for senior clients' pets.
"Our clients were sharing their home delivered meals with their pets because they couldn't either get out to buy their pet food or they couldn't afford pet food," Ziemer said. "That is not good for our seniors and it's not good for pets to be eating that food, so that started the pet food program."
Ziemer said many of the group's senior clients live on their own, and their pets are a top priority.
"If our clients are having to choose between having a meal or their pet, that is not a choice we want them to have to make," she said. "It can lead to malnutrition for our clients, and we have seen that. But that is something we are trying to avoid."
Meals on Wheels of Waco Executive Director Debbie King said about 20% of Meals on Wheels clients have pets. She said the partnership with Animal Birth Control Clinic will benefit all involved.
"Pets are family," King said. "We are trying to get clients' pets other care than just giving them food. … We are helping them get care with the Animal Birth Control Clinic."
For years, the nonprofit Animal Birth Control Clinic has provided access to affordable spay and neuter procedures and preventative veterinary care, Executive Director Carrie Kuehl said. The group needs to raise about $5,000 for staff to be able to provide flea and tick treatment and spaying or neutering for pets of Meals on Wheels clients, she said.
"Some of these clients have their animals, and they are the most important thing in their life," Kuehl said. "Anything that we are able to provide, we want to make sure we can provide it for free and provide transportation for those animals for the services we provide."
Kuehl and clinic staff member Malaika Welch delivered pet blankets to Horton on Thursday as part of the program. Horton said the partnership is helping her keep her four-legged family members healthy and safe.
"I have a lot of help, so I am truly, truly blessed," Horton said. "Without everyone, I don't know what we would all do."
In another partnership, Michelle Ann, vice president of Cribs for Canines and founding member of Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets, organized a community collection location for pet food at the Hewitt Police Department. Throughout the month, community members can drop off pet food that will benefit Meal on Wheels clients.
All types of pet food are welcome, along with monetary donations. Organizers said small kibble dog food and dry dog food is needed.
Donations can be dropped off through Thursday at Meals on Wheels headquarters, 501 W. Waco Drive, or at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility, 100 Patriot Court.
For more information, call Meals on Wheels at 752-0316 or the Animal Birth Control Clinic at 776-7303.
