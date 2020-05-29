Every resident and worker of a nursing home facility on Lake Shore Drive was tested for COVID-19 Friday, after Waco-McLennan County health authorities announced a resident there became the first in a local nursing home to test positive for the disease.
A resident of LakeShore Village Healthcare Center received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Thursday, two weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott announced local fire departments and public health authorities would provide testing to all nursing homes in Texas.
LakeShore Village announced Friday that the resident tested positive for COVID-19 and that the long-term care and rehabilitation facility was working with the health district to test all residents and staff. The resident who tested positive has been isolated within the facility.
Also Friday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced another McLennan County resident, not affiliated with LakeShore Village, has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of people actively sick with the disease to 16. The resident is 19 years old or younger, according to a press release.
At least 118 McLennan County residents have had COVID-19, including 98 people who have recovered, four who have died and and the 16 people still sick. No one was hospitalized as of 3 p.m. Friday, but 47 people are being monitored for signs of COVID-19, including the 16 people still sick with the disease and their close contacts.
LakeShore Village worked with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco Fire Department to test all 228 residents and staff members Friday, less than 24 hours after receiving confirmation that a resident had COVID-19, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
This is the first resident of a nursing home facility in McLennan County known to have tested positive for COVID-19. Privately operated nursing home facilities like LakeShore Village are not required to publicly report whether residents or staff members test positive for COVID-19, but they are obligated to inform family members or other points of contact for residents, Craine said. She does not know of any other similar facilities in the county where anyone had tested positive.
Craine said the test samples collected Friday from LakeShore Village had been delivered directly to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin to be tested. In the meantime, the health district and fire department are working with the McLennan County Emergency Operations Center to conduct tests at all other nursing home facilities in the area.
LakeShore Village, at 2323 Lake Shore Drive near 19th Street, provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, as well as dementia and memory care and long-term care, according to its website.
The facility hopes testing all residents and staff will reveal anyone who has COVID-19 but does not have symptoms and allow the center to group residents based on their test results, prioritize the use of personal protective equipment and monitor residents and staff for any symptoms they may develop, according to a press release.
The long-term care facility has begun screening all staff members and outside health care workers for signs of respiratory illness, including temperature checks. If workers do not feel well, they are directed to stay home.
The health district has started the contact tracing process for the resident who tested positive. Residents with COVID-19 will be isolated within the facility, and any staff members with COVID-19 must quarantine themselves away from the facility and test negative for the disease before returning to work.
The health district recommends anyone with a family member in a long-term care facility who is concerned about the facility's COVID-19 ask officials at the facility the following questions:
- What their COVID-19 plans are?
- What are they doing to protect residents?
- What will they do if someone in the facility has COVID-19?
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services regulates long-term care facilities. Call 800-458-9858 to report suspected abuse or neglect that occurs in a nursing home, assisted living facility or day activity and health services facility.
