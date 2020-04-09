Covid-19 (copy)

A second McLennan County person has died from causes related to COVID-19, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced Thursday.

The man was 69 and had underlying health conditions, according to a city news release. He died at a local hospital Thursday morning, Deaver said.

Additionally, a 61-year-old man died Wednesday night while alone. His death is under investigation.

As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., McLennan County had reported 62 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who was 49 and had underlying health conditions.

"As we know, particular sectors of our community are acutely at risk for serious symptoms that may ultimately prove fatal," Deaver said in the statement. "We continue to take every action to protect and to inform vulnerable populations and we encourage our healthy residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread. This is a tragic development, but not an unforeseen one."

