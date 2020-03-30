The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced three new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, bringing the McLennan County total to 39.
Seven patients have been hospitalized, with four in critical condition, the health district announced in a press release. Six people have recovered.
Two more people with the disease have been hospitalized since Sunday afternoon, but the recovery count is up one.
No deaths had been reported in McLennan County as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District announced eight new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total to 36. Bell County reported its first COVID-19-related death March 26. The person who died was a Temple woman in her 80s.
Hill County reported its first case Monday, while Limestone County reported its second case. Limestone County Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groveton said the first case involved a woman in her 50s, and the second involved a man in his 60s who had traveled recently.
Statewide, at least 38 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus as of noon Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Texas had reported 2,877 COVID-19 cases in 124 counties, according to the state health department website. That includes at least one confirmed case each in Hill, Falls and Coryell counties, as of noon Friday, and the two Limestone County cases. It does not include the new McLennan or Bell County cases.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
