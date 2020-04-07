The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported six new COVID-19 case Friday, bringing the McLennan County total to 62.
Eight patients have been hospitalized, with four in critical condition, which is two more patients in the hospital from Monday, the health district announced in a press release. Twenty-nine of the 62 have recovered.
The health district is actively monitoring 78 people, down from 100 Monday, which includes those who have tested positive and their close contacts.
Local physician Dr. Tim Martindale also tested positive for the disease, he announced Tuesday on Facebook when he received his test results. Martindale operates his own clinic but provides services to both Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White. He has closed the clinic for the rest of the week, while it is cleaned.
At least three local educators have tested positive for the disease, including G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, who died in a Waco hospital March 31. He was the first McLennan County resident to die of causes related to COVID-19.
A Midway Independent School District principal, along with a Connally Independent School District teacher and his wife are among the 62 McLennan County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total at 71, according to the district’s website. Bell County has reported two COVID-19-related deaths.
