The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Monday that two more people had died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county's death toll to 13.
The 12th person to die after contracting the novel coronavirus was a 71-year-old Latina woman, and the 13th was a 76-year-old Black woman.
The health district also reported Monday that 187 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, with 34 people currently in the hospital and 1,550 actively sick with the disease caused by the coronavirus. A total of 1,871 people have tested positive in McLennan County.
Six of the 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital are on ventilators. Between both Waco hospitals, 26 of 70 available ventilators are in use, including the six by COVID-19 patients. Additionally, 46 of 54 ICU beds are in use.
New local cases of the disease started increasing exponentially June 15, and nine of the county’s 13 deaths have been announced since then, with seven in the past two weeks.
The health district reported two other deaths over the weekend.
Both of the residents whose deaths announced Saturday were women, a 62-year-old Latina woman and a 77-year-old Black woman, according to the health district. The first nine residents who died all were men.
Seven of the local residents who have died of the disease were Latino, four were Black and two were white, reflecting a disproportionate toll on people of color locally and nationwide. Three were in their 40s, one was in his 50s, one was in her 60s, three were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.
