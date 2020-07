Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SOUTHERN BOSQUE COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... HILL COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... NORTHERN MCLENNAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... WESTERN NAVARRO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT. * AT 503 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. AREAS THAT ARE LOW LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CORSICANA, HILLSBORO, CLIFTON, WEST, WHITNEY, MERIDIAN, HUBBARD, VALLEY MILLS, BLOOMING GROVE, DAWSON, BARRY, BYNUM, CARL'S CORNER, LAKE WHITNEY STATE PARK, MERIDIAN STATE PARK, GHOLSON, FROST, RETREAT, OAK VALLEY AND ABBOTT. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.