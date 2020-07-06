Two more McLennan County residents have died from causes attributed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 13 as cases here continue to skyrocket in social clusters and institutions.
The latest to die were a 71-year-old Hispanic woman and a 76-year-old Black woman, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Monday.
The health district also reported Monday that 187 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, with 34 people currently in the hospital and 1,550 actively sick with the disease caused by the coronavirus.
A total of 1,871 people have tested positive in McLennan County, surpassing the 1,520 cases in the more populous Bell County to the south.
For the second consecutive day, Texas reported Monday that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients exceeded 8,000, according to the Department of State Health Services. Monday's number of 8,698 hospitalizations is the highest in one day, following Sunday's reported 8,181 hospitalizations.
Texas also reported Monday that 5,318 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and another 18 had died from the disease. In all, at least 200,557 Texans have had COVID-19 and 2,655 have died.
Six of the 34 COVID-19 patients in Waco hospitals are on ventilators. Between both Waco hospitals, 26 of 70 available ventilators are in use, including the six by COVID-19 patients. Additionally, 46 of 54 ICU beds are in use.
New local cases of the disease started increasing exponentially June 15, and nine of the county’s 13 deaths have been announced since then, with seven in the past two weeks.
The number of people with COVID-19 has skyrocketed so rapidly that the health district has asked the DSHS to help monitor people with the disease and their close contacts, spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The health district is monitoring 66 people, while DSHS is monitoring 274 people.
The health district reported last week that many of the new cases being reported came from "clusters" of family and friends gathering, but Craine said Monday that the disease is "definitely expanding past family clusters." She emphasized the need for people to wear face masks in public and limit their interactions with people outside their households as much as possible.
"We're seeing exposure so widespread that you could get it from anyone you associate with," she said. "You're at risk of being exposed by anyone you interact with on a regular basis. The more you interact with people, the more likely you are to get it."
McLennan County's COVID-19 numbers in recent days have overtaken those of nearby Bell County, which has had 1,520 cases in a county with a 2019 population of 362,924 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. McLennan County has had 1,871 cases in a population of 256,623 people.
Bell County health officials said people under the age of 60 are driving the uptick in cases, with roughly 50% of cases involving people age 39 and younger.
Similarly, about 55%, or 103 of the 187 people who tested positive Monday in McLennan County were 39 years old or younger.
Craine said the takeaway from Monday's numbers is that the disease is widespread within McLennan County, Central Texas and the entire state.
"We are at that moment we were afraid was going to happen this spring," she said.
In the past week, people who either live or work at 11 different nursing home facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, Craine said.
Meanwhile, 38 jailers have tested positive at both the McLennan County Jail complex, said McLennan County Sheriff's Office Maj. Ricky Armstrong. Ten medical staff also have tested positive, along with three kitchen contract workers.
Currently, the McLennan County Jail has 15 jailers who are still out with pending tests or positive tests, and two medical staff members are out with pending or positive tests. No inmate tests have returned yet.
At the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart, two youth inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
The health district reported two other deaths over the weekend.
Both of the residents whose deaths announced Saturday were women, a 62-year-old Latina woman and a 77-year-old Black woman, according to the health district. The first nine residents who died all were men.
Seven of the local residents who have died of the disease were Latino, four were Black and two were white, reflecting a disproportionate toll on people of color locally and nationwide. Three were in their 40s, one was in his 50s, one was in her 60s, three were in their 70s and two were in their 80s.
Staff writer Kristin Hoppa contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.