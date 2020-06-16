COVID cases
CovidWaco.com screenshot

Eighteen more McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest count of infections reported by the Waco-McLennan County Health District in a single day.

That brings the total number of McLennan County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 196, with 130 people having recovered. Four people have died.

Currently, 62 people are sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Four of those people are in the hospital, while a total of 272 people are being monitored by the health district, including those who have tested positive and their close contacts.

The age ranges for the 18 people who tested positive Tuesday:

  • 5 people between 0-19 years old
  • 2 people between 20-29 years old
  • 1 person between 30-39 years old
  • 6 people between 40-49 years old
  • 2 people between 50-59 years old
  • 2 people over 60 years old

Meanwhile, Baylor University announced Tuesday that three of 59 student-athletes tested for COVID-19 have been confirmed positive. It is unclear whether the athletes are included in Tuesday's numbers from the health district.

All 59 athletes lived off campus when tested, with one of the athletes showing symptoms and two not experiencing symptoms. A Baylor official said the university will not specify the student-athletes by sport.

The athletes who tested positive have been placed in self-isolation. Contact tracing procedures are being coordinated by public health officials with support provided by the Baylor athletics infection response team following the department's protective protocol and COVID-19 framework titled “Re-United.”

Since June 10, McLennan County has had 40 cases of COVID-19, the highest seven-day period since records began in mid-March.

