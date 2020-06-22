Seventeen more McLennan County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, after a weekend of record-setting numbers in which 92 people tested positive.
Statewide, surging coronavirus numbers that also set records over the weekend will not slow Texas' reopening, as Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday instead prescribed an emphasis on voluntary face coverings and social distancing to curtail sobering trends, including hospitalization rates that have doubled since Memorial Day.
Abbott did not announce any new measures to reverse what he called “unacceptable” trends as Texas reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. And while he didn't rule out reimposing lockdown orders in Texas — describing it as a last resort — he said the virus did not require choosing “between jobs and health." He instead emphasized long-established voluntary measures, such as staying at home if possible.
Wearing a mask has become a political statement for some during the pandemic throughout the U.S., and Abbott is not requiring them in public, even as cities, including Waco, Woodway and Hewitt, began racing to impose mask mandates on businesses last week.
Starting Wednesday in Waco and Thursday in Woodway and Hewitt, businesses must post a COVID-19 health and safety policy including a masking requirement.
Currently, 221 McLennan County residents are sick with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with nine in the hospital, all in critical condition.
Since March, at least 371 McLennan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Of those 371 people, 43% are Hispanic and 20% are Black, mirroring worrying national trends that this disease disproportionately affects people of color.
Five McLennan County residents have died of the disease, including a 46-year-old man with no underlying health conditions who died June 18, the county’s first COVID-19 fatality since April.
The health district is monitoring 458 people for the disease, including those who have tested positive and their close contacts.
Eight of the people who tested positive Monday were in their 30s, and five were in the their 20s. Two people were in their 40s, and two were 50 or older.
McLennan County saw its highest reported number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in a single day over the weekend, with 41 people testing positive Saturday and 51 on Sunday, according to the health district.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said part of the reason the county has seen a rapid increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is because people are starting to gather and travel more. Some of the people who have tested positive recently had gathered with family members outside their households or traveled to the beach or out of the state for vacation. There was no pattern to where the people visited, she said.
Texas also set records over the weekend in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, with the state reporting 4,430 people tested positive Saturday, the highest single-day count since the state began tracking March 26, according to the Department of State Health Services website.
On Monday, state health officials reported 3,711 hospitalizations, setting a record for the 11th consecutive day with a single-day jump of 302 new patients.
Texas also reported 3,280 new cases, the fifth-highest total since the state began keeping records and the highest yet reported on a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for reported new cases. The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose again to 9.5%, it’s highest since April 20.
The 10 new fatalities reported Monday were the fewest reported in a week.
Abbott acknowledged the grim trends that continued over the weekend, saying the virus was spreading at “an unacceptable rate in Texas and must be corralled.”
Pressed on at what point he would consider putting restrictions back in place, Abbott said another doubling of new cases, hospitalizations and infection rates over the next month would create an “urgent situation” that would require action, but he did not offer specifics.
Meanwhile, both Waco hospitals reinstated their no-visitor policies Monday in response to the increasing rate of infection in McLennan County, according to a joint press release from Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White.
Exceptions will be made for patients giving birth or who recently gave birth; patients with disabilities or impairments or who are elderly; patients in the neonatal ICU and pediatric units; patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures; and patients requiring end-of-life care. One person may accompany these patients, and the visitor must pass health-screening criteria upon entry and wear a mask while in all hospital facilities.
"Our priority is to reduce the transmission risk within our sites of care," the hospitals stated in the press release. "While we understand the importance of having the support of loved ones during a hospital visit or stay, we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and caregivers during this unprecedented pandemic."
The hospitals recommended patients and their loved ones remain in contact via phone calls, text messages or video chats.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.