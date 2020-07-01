McLennan County hit a "grim milestone" in the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday when the health district reported 111 new cases, surpassing 1,000 total since March, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
In one week, the total number of people who have tested positive has gone from about 450 to 1,068, Waco and McLennan County officials said in a joint press conference Wednesday to address COVID-19 concerns.
Currently, 844 people are sick with COVID-19, while 215 have recovered. Nine people have died.
In Waco hospitals, 38 patients are receiving treatment for the disease, 26 of whom are McLennan County residents. The others are likely residents of neighboring counties, Deaver said. Four people are on ventilators.
The number of people the health district is monitoring was not available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.