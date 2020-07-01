July 1 COVID-19 cases
McLennan County hit a "grim milestone" in the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday when the health district reported 111 new cases, surpassing 1,000 total since March, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

In one week, the total number of people who have tested positive has gone from about 450 to 1,068, Waco and McLennan County officials said in a joint press conference Wednesday to address COVID-19 concerns.

Currently, 844 people are sick with COVID-19, while 215 have recovered. Nine people have died.

In Waco hospitals, 38 patients are receiving treatment for the disease, 26 of whom are McLennan County residents. The others are likely residents of neighboring counties, Deaver said. Four people are on ventilators.

The number of people the health district is monitoring was not available at press time.

