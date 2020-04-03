The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 case Friday, bringing the McLennan County total to 50.
At least three local educators have tested positive for the disease, including G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, who died in a Waco hospital Tuesday morning. He was the first McLennan County resident to die of causes related to COVID-19.
Five patients have been hospitalized, with four in critical condition, which is one fewer patient in the hospital from Thursday, the health district announced in a press release. Fifteen of the 50 have recovered.
A Midway Independent School District principal, along with a Connally Independent School District teacher and his wife are among the 50 McLennan County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health district released new data Friday, including a chart showing the number of cases reported each day since March 16 and the overall number of cases in the county. While the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed daily varies, the number of total McLennan County cases has steadily risen since March 16, when the first case was confirmed.
The fact that McLennan County has not reported many new COVID-19 cases in the past few days is not truly indicative of any local pattern, said Dr. Farley Verner, the health district's health authority and infectious disease expert.
"To try to draw any conclusion from it being high one day and low the next is a mistake," Verner said. "You shouldn't try to draw a conclusion. It's not until you have more data points and more people that you can start to draw conclusions."
The only conclusion to draw right now is that overall the average number of cases reported per day is not increasing much, which is encouraging, Verner said. That is an early indication that McLennan County's curve is still fairly flat.
As more testing comes online, the number of cases could increase, or the number could decrease if residents maintain social distancing requirements and stay at home as much as possible, Verner said.
"There's not a good way to know which of those two is happening, but it's just encouraging that our number of cases per day is not clearly on the rise," he said.
In New York City, the United States' major COVID-19 hotpsot, the daily case count averages are increasing at a rapid rate, which is not what is happening in McLennan County, Verner said. The county's daily average case count has remained fairly flat since McLennan County reported its first COVID-19 cases.
"Compared to New York City, we're still in a relatively flat part of the curve, and we'd like for that to be an indication that what we're doing to flatten the curve is working. But it's too soon to say," Verner said. "Will we enter the steep part of the curve in the near future? Or will our mitigation efforts be effective and keep it flatter? We'll hope they will."
Most McLennan County residents who have tested positive live in Waco, with Woodway and Hewitt close behind, according to a map released by the health district Friday.
Other cases have been reported in:
- Beverly Hills
- Robinson
- Bellmead
- Lacy Lakeview
- Lorena
- McGregor
- West
- Riesel
- Gholson
- Ross
- Leroy
- Hallsburg
- Bruceville-Eddy
- Moody
- Crawford.
Most cases, 48%, involve a history of travel, while only 16% of cases involve a patient who had contact with another person who had tested positive, according to the health district. For 36% of cases, the source of exposure is unknown. The exposure and travel history show the coronavirus is spreading in McLennan County.
People in their 20s represent the most COVID-19 cases in McLennan County at more than 25% of cases, according to the health district's data. People in their 50s represent almost 25% of cases, while people in their 30s, 40s and 60s each represent about 14% of cases. People under 19 represent about 5% of all cases.
Most patients who have tested positive, 52%, do not have any known underlying health conditions, while 44% of cases involve a patient with one or more existing health problems.
Half of all cases are in women, and half are in men, according to the health district. Most people, 62%, are recovering at home, while just 8% have been hospitalized. Out of all cases, 30% have recovered.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases Friday, leaving the county’s total at 51, according to the district's website. Bell County has reported one COVID-19-related death, a Temple woman in her 80s.
Limestone County has reported three cases and one COVID-19-related death as of Friday. The person who died was a 59-year-old Mexia woman who had underlying health issues.
Statewide, at least 90 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus as of noon Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Texas had reported 5,330 COVID-19 cases in 145 counties, according to the state health department website. That includes at least three confirmed cases each in Hill and Limestone counties, two confirmed cases in Coryell County and one case in Falls County, as of noon Friday. Those numbers do not include Friday’s new cases in McLennan County.
