The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the McLennan County total to 49.
At least three local educators have tested positive for the disease, including G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, who died in a Waco hospital Tuesday morning. He was the first McLennan County resident to die of causes related to COVID-19.
Six patients have been hospitalized, with four in critical condition, which is one fewer patient in critical condition from Wednesday, the health district announced in a press release. Twelve of the 49 have recovered.
A Midway Independent School District principal, along with a Connally Independent School District teacher and his wife are among the 49 McLennan County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
