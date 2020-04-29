As Texas and county officials prepare to resume more work under whatever the new normal will look like, judges are realizing McLennan County courtrooms were not built with social distancing in mind.
Since the novel coronavirus took over the globe, the criminal justice systems in McLennan County and across the state have all but come to a standstill while following emergency orders from the Texas Supreme Court, Gov. Greg Abbott and city and county elected officials.
In an emergency order issued Monday — its 12th since COVID-19 tightened its grip on the country — the Texas Supreme Court postponed all jury trials in the state until at least June 1. McLennan County’s five state district judges and two county court-at-law judges decided on their own two weeks ago to wait until at least June 8 to renew jury trials.
In the meantime, the judges and other county officials are developing contingency plans to keep court participants, including potential jurors, safe after jury trials resume.
Judge Matt Johnson, McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble, Lt. Lionel McGee and Sgt. Tim Davenport, the sheriff’s office top courthouse security chiefs, toured the facilities at the Waco Convention Center on Wednesday morning. The plan, at least for now, is to use the 15,000-square-foot McLennan Room for the jury selection process because it is large enough to accommodate proper social distancing among a large group of people.
McLennan County commissioners will have to designate the convention center as a courthouse annex before jurors can be selected there. Johnson said judges are considering summoning 750 to 1,000 potential jurors for June 8 trial settings and are thinking about having them report in three waves to reduce the numbers. Gimble said his office will mail out jury summons the week of May 11 for the June 8 trial dates.
Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Todd Bertka gave them the tour and showed officials how the McLennan Room can be set up with chairs arranged 6 feet apart.
Once 60 to 70 jurors are assigned to a court, they may move the voir dire proceedings, a later step in jury selection, to the first-floor visiting courtroom in the annex behind the courthouse or conduct jury selection at the convention center before moving to the courthouse for trial testimony.
“It is going to require a fair amount of moving around, and it is just going to be logically difficult,” Johnson said. “But we need to, if possible and if permitted by the Supreme Court, to resume jury trials. I tell people before we begin any and all jury trials how important they are to our system of justice. I say it would not function without them, and this entire situation has proven that to be absolutely true, that the citizen juror is the keystone to the justice system.”
Johnson and State District Judge Ralph Strother, who preside over the county’s two primary felony courts, both said any plans they are making now remain tentative because of the uncertainty of the times. The last felony trial in Johnson’s court was Feb. 27, while Strother last tried a case beginning Feb. 28. Both judges and the two county court-at-law judges have been conducting a handful of plea hearings and other matters one day a week via teleconferences for the past several weeks.
“I am ready to get back to it,” Strother said. “I am more than ready. I think this was a terrible blunder the way we have handled this. People are still getting the virus. Nothing we have done has prevented people from getting it and people are going to continue to get it regardless of what we do, and look at the lives that have been ruined. We destroyed people’s livelihoods, the most basic liberty we have, the right to earn a livelihood, and we put people under modified house arrest. That is basically what it amounts to, and I just think it was a big mistake. We overreacted.”
When reminded that the courts are ordering people to report for jury duty and not filling them with panels of brave volunteers, a previous concern expressed by Judge Johnson, Strother said it is nothing new.
“We summon people for jury duty all the time against their will. What’s the difference?” Strother said. “We are not going to put an end to disease. We have maladies that affect the human race every day. People make this an issue and say we don’t care about lives. Of course we care about lives. But I could make the argument that if we stopped driving cars, we could save 50,000 to 60,000 lives a year. Are we going to stop driving cars? No.”
Strother did, however, say county officials are going to do everything they can to make all courthouse visitors as safe as possible.
As officials continue making contingency plans, one thing seems clear. The complex but familiar process that many longtime officials have been performing for so long, and perhaps have taken some elements for granted through experience in the system, can no longer just be routine. Issues remain unresolved.
Will potential jurors, trial parties and other participants wear masks and possibly gloves? Will court reporters tasked with taking down every word be able to understand anyone wearing a mask? Will potential out-of-state witnesses want to get on an airplane to fly to Waco? Will attorneys and prosecutors object if they cannot read the facial expressions or body language of a witness or potential juror wearing a mask?
Also, once 12 people are selected for a jury — or six in county court-at-law — will they feel comfortable being shoulder-to-shoulder in the jury box or will officials have to make other arrangements consistent with social distancing recommendations? Do courtroom logistics allow for those arrangements? Where will the juries deliberate because the courthouse jury rooms are fairly small?
Johnson said as officials continue their plans, they also will speak to area health officials for recommendations. Also, there are security issues that must be considered to ensure deputies assigned to the courthouse are not spread too thinly between multiple locations, he said.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the county’s main goal is to return to normal operations as safely as possible when it is warranted. It is just hard to predict when that will be right now, he said.
“This is all data-driven, not calendar-driven,” Felton said. “So if numbers remain low, infection rates are low, deaths are low, I will feel better. But I am fairly confident that we are heading in the right direction.”
Waco defense attorneys Alan Bennett and Rob Swanton said mask-wearing witnesses or jurors might open a unique avenue of appeal if some arrangements are not agreed to before testimony starts. Both said they would prefer jurors wearing masks to witnesses wearing masks because of the importance for the jury and attorneys to be able to read a juror’s facial expressions to adequately judge their veracity.
“If you have 60 potential jurors and you are objecting to them wearing face masks, they are probably not going to think too much of you because you are potentially jeopardizing their health,” Bennett said. “I am a lot more concerned about what potential jurors tell me during voir dire, but facial expressions can play a role sometimes.”
