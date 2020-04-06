The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the McLennan County total to 56.
Two of the new cases include people who are at least 60 years old, while the third case is in a person in their 20s, the health district announced in a press release. The health district is monitoring at least 100 people, including those who have tested positive and their close contacts.
Six patients are in the hospitalized, with four in critical condition, the health district announced in a press release. Nineteen of the 56 have recovered.
At least three local educators have tested positive for the disease, including G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, who died in a Waco hospital on March 31. He was the first McLennan County resident to die of causes related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District reported 68 COVID-19 cases and two deaths Monday, according to the district’s website. The first COVID-19-related death was a Temple woman in her 80s and the second is a man who died Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.