The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the McLennan County total to 56.

Two of the new cases include people who are at least 60 years old, while the third case is in a person in their 20s, the health district announced in a press release. The health district is monitoring at least 100 people, including those who have tested positive and their close contacts.

Six patients are in the hospitalized, with four in critical condition, the health district announced in a press release. Nineteen of the 56 have recovered.

At least three local educators have tested positive for the disease, including G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, who died in a Waco hospital on March 31. He was the first McLennan County resident to die of causes related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District reported 68 COVID-19 cases and two deaths Monday, according to the district’s website. The first COVID-19-related death was a Temple woman in her 80s and the second is a man who died Monday.

Brooke Crum joined the Tribune-Herald as the education reporter in January 2019. She has worked for the Springfield News-Leader in Missouri, Abilene Reporter-News, Beaumont Enterprise and the Port Arthur News. Crum graduated from TCU in Fort Worth.

