The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the local total to 33.
Four patients have been hospitalized, up from three Wednesday, and two patients have recovered, the health district announced in a press release.
No deaths had been reported in McLennan County as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District announced its first COVID-19-related death Thursday, as the number of cases there reached 20.
The person who died was a woman, according to a press release. No additional details were released.
Also on Thursday, the health district reported another COVID-19 case, bringing Bell County’s total to 20. The most recent person infected with the new coronavirus is a Killeen woman in her 50s.
Statewide, at least 18 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That number does not include Bell County's death.
Texas had reported 1,396 COVID-19 cases in 92 counties, as of 11 a.m. Thursday. That number does not reflect the new McLennan and Bell County cases.
