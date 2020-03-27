The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced one new COVID-19 case Friday, bringing the local total to 34.
Four patients have been hospitalized, and four have recovered, the health district announced in a press release. The hospitalization number is the same, and the recovery count is up two compared to Thursday.
No deaths had been reported in McLennan County as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District announced five new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 25. Bell County reported its first COVID-19-related death Thursday. The person who died was a Temple woman in her 80s, according to a press release.
Statewide, at least 23 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus as of noon Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Texas had reported 1,731 COVID-19 cases in 105 counties, according to the state health department website. That includes at least one confirmed case each in Limestone, Falls and Coryell counties, as of noon Friday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Additionally, the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management is collecting donations for health care and first responder agencies, using a Google form to match donations to providers. The emergency management office especially needs hand sanitizer, N95 face masks, homemade surgical masks, medical gloves and gowns. For questions, email wacomcdonations@gmail.com.
