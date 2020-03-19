Mayor: Seventh local COVID-19 case announced; community spread confirmed

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver on Thursday announced a seventh local case of the COVID-19 disease and confirmed that at least one of the cases had been acquired locally.
"Person-to-person spread is now occurring within Waco-McLennan County," he said at a press conference. "We have the opportunity to dramatically reduce the spread of this disease by taking action now."
None of the seven cases have required hospitalization, Deaver said.
Deaver also amended the city of Waco's disaster declaration to limit the maximum number of people in a gathering from 50 to 10, in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first six cases of the virus in McLennan County were reported Wednesday. Deaver praised McLennan County commissioners and state officials for their decision Thursday to fully close bars and in-restaurant dining, as well as gyms and similar spaces, saying "dramatic and sometimes painful decisions" are necessary.
"COVID-19, like all other infectious diseases, pays no heed to boundaries," he said. "The quicker all communities take these kind of actions, the better chance we have of getting ahead."
Deaver said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District sent two more tests to state health offices Thursday, and eight more are pending. Other health providers, including the two hospitals and the Family Health Center, also have access to tests, but Deaver did not have numbers for those institutions.
Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the health district, said the health district still has tests available for now, but availability changes day to day.
"The hope is that as commercial laboratories increase the number of available tests, we won't have a period of actual shortfall," he said.
Verner said it is crucial those without symptoms not seek to be tested.
Those with symptoms should call their doctor for advice, officials said. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals and the Family Health Center are available to help those who do not have a primary care doctor.
