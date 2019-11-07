The Mayborn Museum Complex reached 2 million visitors on Sept. 30 when it welcomed Rose Eastland and her family.
Eastland is new to the Waco area. She received an annual membership from the museum’s director, Charlie Walter.
This milestone comes only six years after the museum reached 1 million visitors in 2013.
Opened in May 2004, Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum brings together in one location the resources of hands-on discovery rooms and interactive natural science and cultural history galleries, including outdoor exhibits.
This combination provides a wide spectrum of engaging learning opportunities for all types of learners and visitors of all ages. The multi-faceted museum complex also serves as a learning laboratory for Baylor students in the Department of Museum Studies, as well as many other disciplines across campus.
In a little more than 15 years, the Mayborn Museum has served as a popular informal learning venue for more than 2 million visitors of all ages, including hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren.
The museum reached its highest-ever annual attendance of 195,223 in the 2019 fiscal year due to the popular blockbuster exhibition “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” Visitors to the exhibit included people from all over Texas, 47 other states, and travelers from Denmark, Canada and Puerto Rico.
In May 2019, the Mayborn Museum received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. It is the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. The Mayborn Museum joins a list of just over 1,070 of the estimated 33,000 museums (3%) in the United States to earn AAM accreditation.
The Mayborn Museum is one of 47 accredited museums in Texas and 170 university museums nationwide.
