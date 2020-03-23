Mask project takes off as Waco volunteers chip in during health crisis

Stay informed on the rapidly changing news surrounding COVID-19 with our daily coronavirus email newsletter that will give you all the latest local and national information. Sign up here.
Matea Perales has been a seamstress at a variety of Waco businesses for the past 40 years. Her daughter, Reyna Reyes, is a licensed vocational nurse and a social media marketing strategist.
Put the two together and you have a dynamic combination that locally helped kick off a growing movement among quilters, seamstresses and other volunteers to make masks for use in the medical community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reyes said her mother's sewing ability and desire to help ease the medical mask shortage during the ongoing health crisis inspired her to create a Facebook page — Waco Masks Seamstress for COVID — on Friday night. Within 48 hours, the group page had 700 followers, a dedicated assembly of volunteers who made and delivered more than 350 cloth masks and supplies at a designated drop site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
Reyes, a Caritas board member and trauma nurse who worked during the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion that devastated West, is no stranger to helping those in need. She jumped at her mother's suggestion, reaching out to Waco city leaders, local hospitals, McLennan County Medical Alliance, Waco Family Health Center and others for direction.
More than 500 seamstresses, quilters, church groups and those who merely want to help have since pitched in to help alleviate the shortage of medical masks among medical professionals, Reyes said.
Kaitlyn Swinney, a registered nurse who works in cardiac care and who is helping Reyes with the sewing project, said the masks the volunteers are making will be reusable after they are washed in hot water and bleach.
Dr. Jackson Griggs of the Family Health Center posted a video on the FHC website asking for volunteers to help make the masks.
"Like many other healthcare organizations in the world right now, FHC is hoping members of our community can help sew medical masks for patients who arrive at our clinics with Coronavirus symptoms," Griggs said in the video. "This increases safety for other patients and FHC staff, but our medical mask supplies are running low and new masks are on back order."
The website also includes a link to a YouTube video with instructions how to make the masks. Griggs asks that masks be sent to Glenna Walker at 1600 Providence Drive, Waco, Texas 76707.
Reyes and Swinney were accepting donations of masks and supplies Monday morning at Action Rental, 811 Lake Air Drive. Swinney said those in the medical community will decide which facilities receive the donated masks.
The volunteers are practicing social distancing, Reyes said, adding that donors can drive into the Action Rental parking lot and drop the items off. Reyes said the group is seeking donations of floral wire, crafting wire, pipe cleaners, fabric, and elastic.
Those wishing to donate or inquire about making the masks can contact Reyes at 254-715-4197 or check the group's Facebook page for more information.
Jane Kittner, a Waco architect who has served on the Woodway City Council since 1995, made six masks over the past weekend, saying there was a slight learning curve to follow the instructions.
Kittner has sewn most of her life, mostly making quilts, and said she broke a few sewing needles in the process because the masks require four layers of cotton and are quite thick. It took her an average of about an hour to complete each mask, she said.
"It is something I could do," she said. "I have a machine and I have the skills, so it is something I can do to help besides stay home and walk my dog."
JOANN, the crafting and sewing supply business that has a store in Central Texas Marketplace, said in a news release Monday that it also is getting into the act by opening its stores' classrooms to anyone who wants to help make mask, gowns and other essential medical items for donations to the medical community.
The stores are committed to adhering to social distancing guidelines while offering sewing machines, materials and guidance to help customers make masks and covers and gowns, JOANN President Wade Miquelon said in a statement. JOANN will provide and donate 100 percent of the supplies needed for the projects.
“The amazing thing about the crafting community is that, especially in difficult times, they are always looking for ways to help,” Miquelon said. "We are seeing hospital workers, organizations and individuals coming into our stores for supplies to make these essential items, and our customers are asking us how they can help. So many are spending their time and money to help in this tragic situation, and we want to step in to do our part to protect the amazing people who are helping the communities we serve.”
