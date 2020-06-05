Friends and family members remembered longtime Waco resident Mary Mildred Ballou as a strict but loving disciplinarian in the home and classroom with a knack for Creole cooking and a love for her church that stretched to her husband Classie and their five children. Ballou died Tuesday in her home after a lengthy illness. She was 82.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home before a burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
Born Mary Mildred Pete to Maurice and Elzina Pete, she grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where she met and married a rising young Louisiana musician named Classie Ballou 64 years ago.
Classie Ballou’s career as a guitarist and band leader took them from Lake Charles to stops in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Dallas among others, but they put down roots in Waco in 1962 and have lived here since.
In Waco, Mildred Ballou began her career as an educator, starting as a library worker in A.J. Moore High School, then getting a bachelor’s degree in education from Paul Quinn College, to which she would add a master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University and further graduate work at Baylor University. She taught 10 years in Marlin before leading classrooms at Cedar Ridge Elementary School and J.H. Hines Elementary School in Waco.
While many in Waco knew her as the firm but welcoming wife of one of Waco’s most popular musicians, hundreds more knew her as Mrs. Ballou, the teacher who ran a tight ship and made sure her sailors stayed onboard in their places.
Noey Meza, 46, a Connally Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher and coach of girls’ athletics, had Mrs. Ballou as his fourth grade teacher at Marlin Elementary School.
“She was a fair lady, very tough and she expected a lot from her students,” Meza said.
He saw a similar combination of strictness and caring in other teachers as he grew up, and that experience shaped him as an educator, he said.
Years later, he reconnected with Ballou and informed her he was now a teacher.
“It made her day,” Meza said.
And she did not cut any slack for her own kids.
“When Dad was on the road, she was in charge,” said Cranston Ballou, the second son of four. “And when he got home, she was still in charge.”
When he and his siblings were out in public with their mother, their behavior caught others’ eye, but for a good reason. “’Ms. Ballou, your boys are very well-mannered,’ they’d say.”
And there was a reason for that: the wrath of mom coming down on the disobedient.
“She was very strict. She had us like little soldiers,” Cranston Ballou said.
That paid off years later, he added, when he secured a government clearance because he had a clean record.
CaCean, the youngest of the five Ballou children and the only daughter, remembered the same.
“She had high expectations for us. She’d say, ‘Do the same thing I did, and even better,’” she said.
Cedric, son No. 4, said, “She was a great mother and always wanted us to respect our elders. She didn’t have a musical bone in her body, but she encouraged all of us to play (an instrument). She could dance good, though.”
In addition to the classroom, Ballou was devoted to her church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, present in services whenever possible and active in church activities and fundraisers for years. It was the Ballou sons who often mowed the church’s considerable lawn acreage, and all the Ballous’ children grew up in Catholic schools, though Cranston and Cedric would graduate from Waco High School.
She was an active member of the Community Race Relations Coalition, where she became good friends with coalition board Chair Jo Welter.
“Everywhere she went, people knew her because she was an educator, not because she was Classie’s wife,” Welter said.
Even when the two drove to Austin to attend a concert, they met one of her students at a gas station on the way.
Ballou also served on the city’s Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Ballou took pride in her Creole roots and her cooking.
“She had to have her hot sauce,” Welter said.
She also made sure her daughters-in-law knew what she thought was the right way to do it.
“I’m going to miss her terribly,” said Welter, who acknowledged the death of a mutual friend, Alice Pollard, earlier this year. “I know that Alice is in the next world waiting to greet her.”
Ballou is survived by her husband Classie; sons Cranston, Cedric, Clinton and Classie Jr. (Eddie Ray Johnson); daughter CaCean; and brothers Earl Pete of Houston and Curtis Caesar of Beaumont. Local musicians and family friends have started a GoFundMe campaign for funeral expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.