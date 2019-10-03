Mart resident and World War II veteran Robert Storey will turn 100 years old on Saturday.
He was born Oct. 5, 1919, in Lott to Robert and Lizzie Storey. The family moved to Mart when he was about 5 years old. He had one younger brother, John, who is deceased.
He attended Mart schools and as a teenager began working. But he signed up for the Navy in 1939 when he was 20.
He was about 200 miles away at sea when the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor occurred on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship pulled in to the harbor the next day and he witnessed the carnage from the invasion.
Storey served the bulk of his World War II service as a repairman on the USS Salt Lake City, a heavy cruiser involved in numerous battles, including the Doolittle Raid and the Battle of the Komandorski Islands near Russia.
In April 1942, the ship was part of a large contingent to support the Doolittle Raid, the first air strikes on Japanese territory.
Storey served for six years and returned to Mart after the war, working at a gas station as well as jobs involving manual labor.
He married his wife, Irene, on Dec. 13, 1947. They had one daughter, Jan Ballman, who lives on Lake Belton.
Storey has two grandchildren — Christy Comfort and her husband, Chayson, and Ryan Ballman and his wife, Amber. Christy and Chayson live in Allen with their two sons, Moses, 5, and Micah, 3. Ryan and Amber live in Dripping Springs with their two daughters, Ava, 5, and Addison, 3.
Irene passed away in December 2003.
He still drives, but limits his trips to around Mart, specifically to attend services at Mart Church of Christ, as well as daily breakfast meetings with his group at the Cefco store and at the Dairy Queen in the afternoon.
Storey continues to live in his home in Mart and enjoys watching his Mart Panther football team when he can. His family and friends help him attend all of Mart’s playoff games every year.
