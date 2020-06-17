A driver suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after a wreck involving four vehicles on Loop 340 in Waco, police said.
A pickup pulling a heavily loaded trailer was traveling at highway speed when it rear-ended a Ford Explorer caught in slow-moving traffic in the 1400 block of northbound Loop 340, near the Jeff Hunter Toyota dealership, at about 5:30 p.m., Waco police Sgt. Lester Padgett said.
The Explorer flipped, hitting a Chevrolet SUV that in turn hit a Toyota SUV on the highway, Padgett said. The driver of the pickup was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Toyota also was taken to a local hospital with injuries of unknown severity, he said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
