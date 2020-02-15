Behind the clicks of his camera's shutter, Willie Gomez knows how to capture his subjects, two-legged, four-legged, feathered or hoofed, along with their human counterparts.
For the past four decades, Gomez has become a staple at the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show, documenting prized, award-winning moments, including at the 40th annual show last month.
"I started being a licensed stock show photographer in 1978 and I've been doing this basically ever since," Gomez said. "I've taken pictures of kids who now I am taking pictures of their kids and in some cases, their grandkids."
Gomez's photography is not limited to livestock shows. He also works sporting and family events across the state, and the business has been a family affair since its early days. His family also has become involved in the McLennan County Youth Activities Association, which runs the McLennan County Junior Livestock Show, association Treasurer Cathy Wood said.
"Mr. Gomez has had children that have grown up in the program and now watches his own grandchildren participate in the show. His daughter, Melissa, serves on our board," Wood said.
Gomez, 66, has photographed each McLennan County junior champion since the show's first year.
"Willie has been around the livestock industry so he knows how animals should look when they are set up for pictures," Wood said. "He works hard to make sure that not only the kids and families look good in pictures but that he also gets a good picture to show off the quality of the animals being exhibited."
While he has the eye and knowledge to show off champion livestock, he relishes the front-row view of the community's future.
"What I love about it is I get to deal with youth and I get to see them grow up and become leaders in our communities," Gomez said. "That is exciting, because I get to see these little boys and little girls and I see them as leaders becoming successful."
Gomez started his photography business with his wife, Kathy, capturing the action at rodeos. He had worked with livestock as a child, but his start in photography in general was a little less conventional.
He grew up in a rural area in West Texas and went to a school with about 60 students total and seven in his class.
When he was a young teenager, an "eraser fight" broke out in his classroom, and in the melee Gomez to put a classmate into a wire-mesh trash can, he said.
"So an eraser fight took place in the classroom with seven students, and what I did was take one girl, Marsha Hyde, and put her in a trash can," Gomez said. "I set her in there, and she got stuck. We couldn’t get her out when the teacher came back in and said 'Go to your desks.' We had to go to the ag shop and cut her out of the trash can."
As a part of his punishment, Gomez was assigned to help a teacher with the school's yearbook.
“And there, they stuck a camera in my hand,” Gomez said. “I was probably around 13 years old and I kind of liked it.”
As the years went on, he started taking photos that encouraged him to continue. He moved to Waco and became a butcher at a Safeway grocery store until it closed, leaving him with no job.
A friend from Texas A&M University called and needed a stock show photographer, and his photography experience rushed back and everything clicked, Gomez said.
Ever since, he has carved out a niche in livestock photography.
The transition from film to digital was not immediately a favorite for Gomez, but his daughter, Alicia Darling, 40, was a major help, he said.
"It is always exciting and a lot of fun," said Darling, the second of three daughters. "We joke around because I was the only sister smart enough or dumb enough to take on my parents and their business, but it is a blessing to do this with them."
Always interested in art, Darling said she has developed her own style and personality behind the camera. She said she prefers to focus more on artistic portraits and creative images, but the value of the skills her father has instilled in her cannot be measured.
"I can remember when we were kids and when there was film, we would get the proof sheets, cut out the images and staple the proofs to the order forms and seal them," Darling said. "It has definitely come a long way. One time, maybe when I was a senior in high school, he needed a second shooter, so I went to a couple weddings just shooting in black and white, and he saw that I had an eye for it and he's taught me from there."
For his part, Gomez says he still loves the job so he keeps coming back.
"We treat our customers like family, so this has been like working with my family for all these years," he said. "The best part is seeing the youth and working with them and seeing the people they become."
