Senior Ollie Wess took part in Waco High graduation ceremonies Saturday, but SpaceX's manned flight to the International Space Station was in the back of his mind. As he did Wednesday, when storms in Florida forced a postponement, he hoped to find a live stream of Saturday's historic launch.
Wess, 18, admires SpaceX founder Elon Musk and his vision for the rocket-maker that maintains a testing facility in McGregor employing more than 500 people. Wess and other seniors enrolled in the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy received exposure to the impressive brainpower ensconced at SpaceX through classroom visits and field trips.
He recalls with a laugh security guards at SpaceX "shooing us away" when students testing their own rocketry strayed too close to the real thing.
He said he was pleasantly surprised SpaceX representatives were so generous with their time and expertise, even as they prepared to send aloft their Crew Dragon with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard, and ultimately to take a trip to Mars, which is Musk's stated goal.
"I thought they would be a little more closed off to the world. Company secrets, you know," Wess said. "But they were promoting themselves to the next generation of employees, as any other company out there would."
Wess' interest in the aerospace field, computer science and artificial intelligence has him considering attending school first at McLennan Community College then the University of Helsinki in Finland.
He said competition between Musk's SpaceX and another private entities is shaping up to become "the second space race."
Sharon Orcutt, a professor in the GWAMA program, said SpaceX initially partnered with the program to provide money and T-shirts.
Then as students upped their game, so to speak, so did SpaceX. Company engineers took rocketry participants under their wings, served as mentors for those competing in rocketry-related contests that tapped their knowledge of engineering design, physics and math.
SpaceX aeronautical engineer Theo McDonald often offered guidance to students, drilled down on "thinking in an engineering way, regardless of their career path," Orcutt said. They learned the nuances of experimentation, matching tools to tasks, troubleshooting and trial and error.
"It's just amazing to me," Orcutt said last week. "Here they are, these SpaceX folks who worked with my kids as they built rockets and took a little bus trip out there to stand in a field and launch them … and now these same people are at Cape Canaveral, Florida, preparing to launch their own rocket."
Such exposure excites and engages students, she said.
"They have blessed our kids so much. I'd love to tell them that," she said.
Meanwhile, Waco businessman John Sawyer, founder of Hemisphere Aerospace Investments headquartered on Austin Avenue, said schedule permitting, he would find a way to view Saturday's launch after Wednesday's disappointment.
He and four staffers had a 70-inch TV in his office tuned to continuous coverage of events Wednesday before the Florida weather forced a postponement to Saturday. Cloudy skies Saturday again threatened but ultimately opened up for launch time.
"I wouldn't describe our gathering as a watch party. Having people over might get me in trouble with Kyle Deaver," Sawyer said, referring to the Waco mayor's emphasis on social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.
Valerie Citrano, the "pie lady" at Donald Citrano's Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor, said excitement over SpaceX's place on the world stage focuses a spotlight on her community. She also is a fan of Elon Musk, who has been known to visit the restaurant with his entourage and security team. Citrano siad he has a sweet tooth, favoring chocolate cream and Key lime pie.
The rumbling produced by rocket testing at SpaceX rattles windows at the restaurant. Screws prevent pictures and signs from falling off the walls. Diners have been known to grumble about the noise.
But Valerie Citrano said she is not among them.
"That shake, rattle and roll means opportunity," she said with a laugh.
Donald Citrano said his staff has used the COVID-19 pandemic to give the restaurant a thorough cleaning and minor remodel.
He will reopen Monday and hopes SpaceX staffers continue their patronage. Groups of five to eight SpaceX-ers gather for lunch there regularly.
Saturday's launch is icing on the cake, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
"The company has a large economic impact through both the employment of high wage technical workers, its significant number of visitors to the community and the overall generation it creates through the utilization of local vendors," Collins said in an email response to questions. "As we talk to others outside the area, SpaceX is always a company we mention within our Greater Waco corporate portfolio. The company's work is a great source of community pride."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.