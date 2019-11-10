Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO BETWEEN 40 AND 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE BY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING INTO THE EVENING HOURS. * WHERE...ALL OF NORTH-CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...UNSECURED OUTDOOR ITEMS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE WIND. DRIVING ON PARTICULARLY EAST TO WEST ORIENTED ROADWAYS WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH- PROFILE VEHICLES. OPEN WATERS OF AREA LAKES WILL BECOME EXTREMELY CHOPPY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IT WILL ALSO BE TURNING MUCH COLDER WITH WIND CHILL VALUES DROPPING INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN VENTURING ONTO AREA LAKES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&