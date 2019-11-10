Spry, his memory sharp as a razor’s edge, decorated Vietnam-era fighter pilot Kenneth W. Mays, 86, tells the story of rescue missions and bombing runs with the turn of each page. Black-and-white photos reveal the havoc he and others inflicted on targets near Hanoi, all while dodging clouds of flak.
In October 1967, Mays piloted his F-105 Thunderchief above Phuc Yen Air Base, which the administration of Lyndon B. Johnson had declared off-limits to bombing fearing such a move would escalate Russian involvement in the Vietnam War. Orders changed, and Mays joined a host of fighter pilots in attacking the base from the air, laying waste to MiG-17s and MiG-21s parked there and cratering the surface, he said, pointing out grainy photos of explosions.
Rollingthunderremembered.com features accounts by several pilots involved, including Mays, who said: “I was most pleased to be a flight lead on the first attack on Phuc Yen. As expected we received a lot of fireworks. Without exception every pilot put good bombs on the target and numerous MiGs were destroyed on the ground (I have several photos). I came back with this mission with 151 holes in my aircraft and have a collection of Russian metal that the crew chief picked from my aircraft.”
Other images captured by craft-mounted cameras show trucks exploding near Thanh Hoa Bridge, a vital link for the movement of troops and supplies. The bridge itself, named “the Dragon’s Jaw,” was so well fortified and protected by anti-aircraft fire it did not fall until seven years after bombings began.
During a seven-month period, the 33-year-old Mays flew 100 missions into North Vietnam, punching his ticket out of Southeast Asia but hardly ending his 28-year Air Force stint that concluded in 1982, when he retired as a full colonel. Career highlights included being awarded the Silver Star for heroism and having his name sewn on a scarf on display at the Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.
In an interview last week, Mays said he and his wife, Gay, plan a low-key celebration of Veterans Day on Monday. In the past, he has attended parades and visited cemeteries to pay his respects, “but when you get to be 86, it’s time to slow down. I try to stay away from crowds.”
Asked if he will fly Old Glory to memorialize the holiday, Mays said, “I fly the flag 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. I don’t let it get torn or tattered. I put a new one up before it gets in that condition. It will be prominently displayed.”
Mays said his thoughts almost daily drift to missions and his fellow pilots, the sacrifices they made, their encounters with destiny and death.
“That’s pretty dadgum hard to put behind you,” he said.
Mays said veterans are given more respect today than they once were.
“Regardless of anyone’s political view, I believe there has been a rise in patriotism since Donald Trump became president,” Mays said.
From the time he was a youngster growing up in the South Texas town of Edna, Mays loved flying. In high school he spent every two nickels he could rub together on lessons and time in the cockpit, soloing at age 15 in a 65-horsepower Taylorcraft tail-dragger.
He traveled the world on Air Force assignments, spending about three years at Waco’s James Connally Air Force Base. There he trained radar intercept officers for the Northrop F-89 Flying Scorpion, while also providing instruction to those assigned to the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star Jet Trainer.
He ended his Air Force career at Kelly Air Force Base, now Kelly Field, in San Antonio.
Aircraft “were practically built on the hangar floor there,” Mays said. “That was a fantastic job, and I cried when I left. The facility supported 23 foreign countries, filling supply orders, maintaining aircraft, providing engineering and technical support. It was humongous. I say today what I’ve said before. Civilian industry wanted that place for years.”
He said defense and aviation heavyweights including Boeing and Lockheed Martin now have operating units within the Kelly Field footprint.
Mays graduated from Texas A&M University in 1956 and was a distinguished graduate of the Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama, leaving there in 1976. He has a background in engineering and built and remodeled homes in Greater Waco after his Air Force career. He later worked for the city of Woodway “as the token city engineer,” spent time at Duff Consulting Engineers and served 21 years overseeing Spring Valley Water Supply.
Nothing compares with his Vietnam experience, Mays said.
“I can’t impress upon you enough the amount of fire we were taking,” he said. “It was said to be the most anti-aircraft artillery fire ever unleashed on the face of the earth, even greater than that going into Berlin during World War II. Was I scared? Every mission. Did I pray? Every mission. If you weren’t scared, it was because you were numb. The good Lord looked after me, got me through. I would spend hours studying the target, came to know North Vietnam like my backyard, and the accumulation of that knowledge gave me confidence. And every plane I flew, 17 over the course of my career, I learned from the inside out. They were all optimized for the mission at hand.”
Leaving Southeast Asia, he was dispatched to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, from where he was dispatched internationally on special assignments.
“That’s really all I can say about that,” Mays said in his interview.
He later was attached to the Italian Air Force and conducted day-to-day testing on the Fiat G.91, an Italian fighter jet.
“There were great people and good pilots,” Mays said.
While stationed in Italy, he traveled extensively in the Mediterranean region, mostly in Greece, Turkey and Spain, carrying out government-related assignments.
Mays said he was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia when the base was involved in bringing the mysterious F-117 stealth fighter into inventory. He said the base coordinated logistics and training for the fighter, whose hush-hush testing high above Area 51 became the stuff of intrigue.
“It was a very close-held program, a very secure operation,” Mays said. “My office was in a vault. Nothing came in and nothing came out.”
He said he visited Area 51 regularly, “on a monthly or weekly basis.”
He chuckled at the notion it serves as a repository for UFO-related research.
“It just happens to be a nice secure base, where a lot of testing is done before bringing a system into inventory,” Mays said. “There was nothing extraterrestrial about it, no little green creatures with big eyes.”
Stealth-related test flights were carried out at night, adding to the aura of mystery surrounding the craft formally introduced to the public in 1988.
In retirement, Mays enjoys woodturning as a hobby and traveling with his wife, Gay Mays, who nominated him for inclusion in the Tribune-Herald’s salute to veterans that appeared in Sunday’s edition.
