Fifteen cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in McLennan County, marking the highest single-day number yet and prompting warnings that the public's efforts to contain the virus are insufficient.
The county has now had 178 cases of the virus, including 49 still active, 125 recovered and four deceased. The county had five cases Saturday and five Sunday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported.
"It wasn't unexpected but it's still shocking, still concerning," health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. "To see it in black and white is startling."
Craine said health district contact tracers are still investigating the newest cases, but so far there's no evidence tying the cases to a single source, such as a mass gathering.
Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center, said the increase is not yet exponential, but it is accelerating.
"There's been a seven-day trend that suggests we are now seeing a second wave," he said. "I don't know if this is going to be a small wave or a big one, but after several days of climbing numbers, it does suggest that we are seeing the result of something that has changed in our interactions with each other, likely the impact of easing the economic restrictions that occurred during the month of May."
Still, he said it's not too late to keep McLennan County's trend line under control. It will mean avoiding unnecessary gatherings and outings, maintaining distances, wearing face coverings and sanitizing hands and surfaces.
"We flattened the curve before," he said. "We can do it again. We know what the right things to do are. ... If we aggressively put into place all the public health behaviors we have been discussing, we could flatten the curve that's two weeks out."
The state of Texas reported 1,254 new cases Monday, bringing the seven-day total to 13,492, representing a peak of cases since the pandemic hit Texas in early March. McLennan County remains on the low end of populous counties in cases per 1,000, even with the recent pattern.
Neighboring Bell County reported 17 cases Monday, bringing its three-month total to 598. Meanwhile, the state of Texas reported that as of Sunday, Coryell County had a cumulative 300 cases, Bosque County had 7, Hill County had 36, Limestone County had 39 and Falls County had 17.
