Officials with the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are seeking cloth face masks to share with essential workers at correctional facilities, at-risk juvenile housing facilities, nursing homes and other locations where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Donations coordinator Sandy Pechacek said requests for more than 2,000 cloth masks have flooded into the Emergency Operations Center in recent days as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain local resources.
“You can wash cloth face masks and decontaminate them with soap and water to slow the possible spread in the public and hopefully help the community get rid of this disease,” Pechacek said.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public settings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Pechaceck picked up about 100 donated face masks Tuesday from a volunteer at the Texas Department of Public Safety building. While the county and local cities are under shelter-in-place orders, she said she is encouraging donations from the public such as community sewing groups throughout McLennan County to make and donate cloth coverings.
“Because supplies are in such short resources right now, other medical personnel, first responders, police departments, jails and folks like that have a job where they interact with the public are in need of items like face masks,” Pechaceck said.
Last month, JOANN, the crafting and sewing supply business in Central Texas Marketplace,
announced it was opening its stores’ classrooms to anyone who wants to help make masks, gowns and other essential medical items for donations to the medical community.
Donations of other personnel protective equipment, such as medical gowns and shoe and hair coverings, also are being sought. Pechacek said she hopes businesses that may have those types of items that are not in use would consider donating to the EOC.
CDC-approved instructions on how to make face coverings can be found at
covidwaco.com. Donation dropoffs can be coordinated by clicking the “donate” button on the website. Donation coordinators can also be reached at 750-5911. Today's top pics: Severe weather, coronavirus outbreak and more
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Vatican
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square, due to anti-coronavirus lockdown measures, at the Vatican,, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia
Flower shop employees cut unsold flowers in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 13, 2020. The flowers were destroyed after flower shops in St. Petersburg were closed according to the order of the city authorities to close non-grocery stores to limit people shopping due to the spread of coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pakistan
A volunteer disinfects the Karachi Press Club building in an effort to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Fareed Khan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Public hospital workers shout to demand protective gear and training as they protest outside a public hospital in Mexico City, Monday, April 13, 2020. Doctors, nurses and other personnel have demonstrated at a number of public hospitals around the country as the new coronavirus sickens medical personnel. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
APTOPIX Severe Weather South
Emma Pritchett wipes a tear away as she looks through her home the day after a tornado hit, Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. Severe weather has swept across the South, killing multiple people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains. Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Daily Life Washington
Sarah Rivas an employee at Annie's Paramount Steakhouse in Dupont Circle district of Washington, arranges display of toilet paper and liquor for carry out orders Monday, April 13, 2020. The steakhouse closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is opened for carry out orders offering the steakhouse's menu, liquor and groceries. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
Recently dug graves sit empty at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina, Monday, April 13, 2020. Six to seven times more graves than normal are being dug in Cordoba, as a precaution amid the deadly, new coronavirus health emergency, according to Press Secretary of the Union of Municipal Workers and Employees of Córdoba, Damián Bizzi. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Nicolas Aguilera
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Colombia
A newly painted mural shows a youth wearing a face mask, during a government ordered lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
APTOPIX Severe Weather-Safe Room
Amber Phillips stands outside the family's safe room, located on their property in Moss, Miss., following a tornado, Monday, April 13, 2020. While the rest of their home was obliterated in a matter of seconds Sunday afternoon, Phillips, her husband Andrew and their kids, ages 2 and 6 months, survived the storm without a scratch inside the small safe room, which doubles as a closet.(Andrew Phillips via AP)
Andrew Phillips
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Two volunteers ring the bell of a church in Madrid to support those that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak and in honour of the victims, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
People practice social distancing while waiting in line to enter the Flatbush Food Coop, Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
A person wearing a protective face mask and gloves as a precaution against the coronavirus walks by the Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" at John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Severe Weather South
Drone footage of Emma Pritchett's home after a tornado hit on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Chatsworth, Ga. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)
Angie Wang
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Doctors take notes after performing a new coronavirus fast test in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 13, 2020. Peruvians can call a telephone number to report that they have COVID-19 symptoms and the state organized medical brigades will visit and do rapid tests to confirm or rule out new COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
Cots, to be used by people infected with the new coronavirus, fill an indoor soccer court at the Argentine Football Association training facility in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, April 13, 2020. COVID-19 disease causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
A patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center, Monday, April 13, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Missouri Daily Life
A man walks alone in a Kansas City, Mo., park at sunset Monday, April 13, 2020, as stay-at-home orders continue in much of the country in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California Daily Life
A "Thank You" message and blue floodlights in honor of health care workers and first responders battling the new coronavirus are visible on the California Tower and Museum of Man in an empty Balboa Park, Monday, April 13, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
APTOPIX Severe Weather South
Tabitha Davidson hauls an air conditioner to a pile of recoverable items from the home of Ernie Harrell in Collins, Miss., Monday, April 13, 2020. The house and workshops were destroyed by a Sunday tornado and a team of family and friends cleaned up the remnants of the home of his hofme. The community was one of many in Mississippi swept by a series of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak-Southeast Asia
Health staff wear protective equipment to help stop the spread of the coronavirus outside the Menara City One condominium under a lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Forced apart by the coronavirus pandemic, Southeast Asian leaders linked up by video Tuesday to plot a strategy to overcome a crisis that has threatened their economies and bound millions of people in their homes under lockdowns. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand Daily Life
A motorcycle taxi driver rests in a hammock hang in front of a closed coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A month-long state of emergency has been enforced in Thailand to allow its government to impose stricter measures to control the coronavirus that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
A worker wearing a face mask and goggles sprays disinfectant to help stop the spread of the spread of the new coronavirus ahead of the voting for the general elections at a local polling station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The general elections will be held on April 15 about 14,330 polling stations at all over the nation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Afghanistan
Workers make protective face masks used to curb the spread of the coronavirus at a factory in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Israel
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew prays a morning prayer next to his house as synagogues are closed following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown till the end of Passover holiday to control the country's coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A mirror at a shop reflects a man wearing a protective mask Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and some other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A woman wearing a protective mask walks at Shibuya Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and some other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India Kashmir
A Kashmiri volunteer looks through temporary barricades erected to prevent outsiders from entering an area declared as red zone by the government during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Mukhtar Khan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Women wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walk on a stretch of the Badaling Great Wall of China in Beijing, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. China reported dozens of new virus cases on Tuesday, most of them among travelers arriving from abroad, but no new deaths. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
A woman, center, holds a meal as others stand in a line maintaining social distancing to receive free meals at Wat That Thong, a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Some Buddhist monasteries provide meals for people in-need, whose livelihood got effected due to the emergency regulations enforced in Thailand to control the coronavirus that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.