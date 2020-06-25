Jeanine Novosad Rispoli, a Waco family lawyer, was elected president-elect of the Texas Young Lawyers Association on May 29.
TYLA is the service arm of the State Bar of Texas, and is composed of every Texas lawyer who is age 36 or under or within the first five years of practice regardless of age. Rispoli will serve as TYLA president from June 2021 to June 2022.
“I am honored by and grateful for all of the support that I received these past five months during the campaign and election process,” Rispoli said. “When I accepted the nomination in January, I knew I wanted to serve and uplift Texas young lawyers across the state, but I never thought that I would get to see how my friends and colleagues support each other and their communities during a global pandemic.
“I am so inspired by the new ways that young lawyers all over Texas came together to continue helping others. My time with TYLA and the Junior League of Waco taught me that we are ‘Better Together,’ and I believe that the challenges we’re facing in 2020 show us just how true that is. I am excited to continue serving my fellow young lawyers and our communities.”
Rispoli was inspired to be a family lawyer from an early age after learning of her adoption. She was adopted in San Antonio and raised in Houston and Sugar Land. She graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University Scholars program, received her Juris Doctorate from Baylor Law and was licensed in 2011.
She practiced in Houston before returning to Waco in 2015. Her passion for helping families led her to open the Rispoli Law Firm in 2018.
Rispoli is the TYLA District 9 director, McLennan County Young Lawyers president, a graduate of Leadership SBOT (State Bar of Texas) and LeadershipPlenty Waco, and is a member and mentor in the Judge Abner V. McCall American Inn of Court.
She volunteers with the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic, and also frequently witnesses and judges mock trial competitions at the law school. She co-chaired the TYLA project Texas Courts for Texas Veterans, and served on the local affiliates and attorney wellness committees.
Rispoli is a member of the Junior League of Waco, where she served as secretary.
She and her husband, Stephen, an assistant dean at Baylor Law School, enjoy time outdoors with their Labrador, Khaleesi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.